Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP

(9984)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank : WeWork considering curbing Neumann's voting power to save IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 09:20pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of U.S. co-working firm WeWork is pictured during a signing ceremony in Shanghai

(Reuters) - WeWork owner The We Company's executives, investors and advisers are discussing curbing the voting power of founder Adam Neumann and removing his co-founder wife from a role in succession planning, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

An announcement on the corporate governance could come as soon as Friday, the source said, cautioning that the plans are still subject to change and that no final decision has been made.

In the run up to its IPO, WeWork has faced concerns over its corporate governance standards, as well as the sustainability of its business model, which relies on a mix of long-term liabilities and short-term revenue, and how such a model would weather an economic downturn.

Revising Neumann's supervoting rights, which give him 20 times the voting power of ordinary shareholders, was among the changes being discussed, the source said.

We Company, whose losses are widening with no stated path to profitability, has awarded Neumann unusual privileges that go beyond what most stock market investors are accustomed to.

We Company co-founder Rebekah Neumann, Adam Neumann's wife who is the company's chief brand and impact officer, will pick his successor if he dies or is permanently disabled in the 10 years following the IPO, alongside two company board members. She will get to pick those board members if two people currently on the board, Bruce Dunlevie and Steven Langman, step down.

Another possible change being considered is taking Rebekah Neumann out of this role, the source added.

Despite receiving lukewarm interest in its shares, the We Company is pressing ahead with an initial public offering and may seek a valuation as low as $15 billion to $18 billion in its IPO, down from the $47 billion value it commanded in the last private fundraising round in January.

The news on plans to curb Neumann's voting power was earlier reported by the Financial Times.

We Company declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York and Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Christopher Cushing)

By Joshua Franklin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
09:23pSOFTBANK : WeWork considering curbing Neumann's voting power to save IPO - sourc..
RE
09:20pSOFTBANK : WeWork considering curbing Neumann's voting power to save IPO
RE
01:18pSmileDirectClub falls 11% in U.S. market debut
RE
11:49aFair Acquires Vehicle-Subscription Service Canvas From Ford
DJ
06:45aYahoo Japan bids for control of fashion e-tailer Zozo for $3.7 billion
RE
06:45aYahoo Japan bids for control of fashion e-tailer Zozo for $3.7 billion
RE
06:25aSingapore's Vertex adds $290 million venture fund for high-growth tech firms
RE
03:34aPLANNED COMMENCEMENT OF TENDER OFFER : 4689) for Shares of, and Execution of a C..
AQ
02:48aYahoo Japan to Buy Stake in Fashion Site -- WSJ
DJ
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 738 B
EBIT 2020 1 308 B
Net income 2020 1 431 B
Debt 2020 11 147 B
Yield 2020 0,81%
P/E ratio 2020 6,85x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
EV / Sales2021 2,25x
Capitalization 9 705 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7 187,50  JPY
Last Close Price 4 687,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-33.09%89 897
AT&T35.74%283 073
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-9.27%175 766
NTT DOCOMO INC15.09%85 596
T-MOBILE US25.36%68 134
KDDI CORP10.83%61 742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group