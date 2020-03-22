SoftBank : WeWork's Board Prepares for a Fight as SoftBank Gets Cold Feet

By Liz Hoffman and Maureen Farrell

Some WeWork directors are gearing up to fight SoftBank Group Corp.'s move to back away from part of its bailout of the shared-office provider, presaging what could be a fierce internal battle just as the startup grapples with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Independent WeWork board members have spent recent days weighing their options, including legal remedies, after SoftBank indicated it would back out of a deal to spend up to $3 billion to buy shares from the company's investors and employees.

A spokeswoman for the board's committee of independent directors said they were "committed to taking all necessary actions to ensure that the tender offer which SoftBank has promised to our employees and shareholders is completed."

A spokeswoman for SoftBank, which controls half of WeWork's board, said it "continues to honor its obligations" in the deal. "In October, all parties agreed to specific closing conditions to protect SoftBank [that] must be satisfied before the tender offer can be completed," she said. "As of now, they are not."

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that SoftBank notified WeWork shareholders that it believes regulatory probes into the startup's business, including from the Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Justice Department, allow it to cancel the tender offer. It also cited a lack of progress on a separate reorganization of WeWork's China operations.

A board clash is the last thing WeWork needs at a time when the spreading pandemic has emptied out its workspaces. WeWork is on the hook for long-term leases even if its tenants move out, which makes it acutely vulnerable to a recession.

The tender offer was part of a rescue plan WeWork was forced to seek after its attempt to go public last year failed. SoftBank also agreed to accelerate a $1.5 billion equity investment and lend $5 billion to the company, which was running out of cash.

Adam Neumann, who was ousted as WeWork's chief executive, has the right to sell nearly $1 billion in stock in the offer.

The two directors who comprise the special committee, venture capitalist Bruce Dunlevie and former Coach Inc. CEO Lew Frankfort, are working with investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners LP and law firm Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati. In a Thursday night phone call, they discussed ways they believe they can force SoftBank to follow through with the investment, according to people familiar with the matter.

Softbank's "excuses for not trying to close are inappropriate and dishonest," the committee's spokeswoman said. "Reneging on the agreement would be completely unethical, especially given the current environment."

A representative for WeWork, whose parent is known as We Co., declined to comment.

The offer was to be completed April 1 and would also have been available to early employees and investors like Mr. Dunlevie's firm, Benchmark Capital. Current and former WeWork employees, excluding Mr. Neumann, would have been able to sell around $550 million worth of shares, according to internal estimates.

A SoftBank spokeswoman said current employees would receive less than 10% of the proceeds. (Employees who joined more recently hold stock options priced below the value of SoftBank's offer, so they can't participate.)

Under the terms of the WeWork rescue, SoftBank can walk away from the offer if there is a "material adverse effect" on the company's prospects. The precise meaning of those words is a matter for a judge, but the independent directors argue the investigations are unlikely to lead to fines or force changes to WeWork's business.

Courts are generally reluctant to let cold-footed buyers off the hook. But it does happen periodically, such as in an abandoned pipeline merger in 2016. Buyers can sometimes use the threat to cut a better deal, as Verizon Communications Inc. did after Yahoo disclosed a data breach while their merger was pending.

WeWork first received a subpoena from the SEC in November, according to people familiar with the matter. That investigation, and a parallel one by the Justice Department, center on a previous investment by SoftBank and whether WeWork was truthful in its disclosures, the people said.

That investment raised $6 billion, but WeWork was still hemorrhaging cash. A planned IPO and related borrowing were scrapped in September after prospective investors balked at the company's large losses and Mr. Neumann's unorthodox behavior.

SoftBank and its CEO, Masayoshi Son, are grappling with falling stock prices that have lowered the value of its massive investment portfolio. It recently announced a $4.8 billion share buyback to placate activist investor Elliott Management Corp. On Tuesday, S&P Global Inc. lowered SoftBank's credit outlook to negative, which could hurt its ability to borrow.

SoftBank's backtracking puts Marcelo Claure in a tough spot. A longtime SoftBank executive, he became WeWork's executive chairman as part of the rescue and has tried to reassure employees while making deep cuts and layoffs and recruiting a new CEO, Sandeep Mathrani.

