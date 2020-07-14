Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 07/13
6532 JPY   +4.23%
02:47aSoftBank Weighs Move on Chip Unit -- WSJ
DJ
02:33aNikkei drops on profit-taking, semiconductor stocks slump
RE
07/13SoftBank Group explores options for chip designer Arm Holdings - WSJ
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SoftBank Weighs Move on Chip Unit -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 02:47am EDT

Company explores full or partial sale, public offer of U.K. designer it bought for $32 billion 

By Dana Cimilluca and Cara Lombardo

SoftBank Group Corp. is exploring alternatives including a full or partial sale or public offering of British chip designer Arm Holdings, which the Japanese conglomerate bought four years ago for $32 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The review, on which Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is advising, is at an early stage, the people said. It isn't known how much interest financial or industry players might have in Arm, and it is possible SoftBank will ultimately choose to do nothing.

SoftBank has previously indicated it could return Arm to public markets at some point. Such a move has gained urgency, however, as SoftBank seeks to raise cash from its varied stable of assets to mollify activist investor Elliott Management Corp., which has been agitating for changes at the company.

SoftBank has said it plans to sell up to $41 billion in assets to prop up its struggling portfolio and buy back its own shares, which trade at a steep discount relative to net asset value. It has a grab bag of assets to choose from; in addition to Arm and roughly $20 billion worth of T-Mobile US Inc. shares it recently sold, SoftBank also owns large stakes in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and a leading Japanese cellphone provider.

SoftBank bought Arm, which designs microprocessors that power most of the world's smartphones, in 2016. At the time it was SoftBank's largest-ever acquisition.

SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son hailed the acquisition as a "paradigm shift" at the company, enabling it to take advantage of the potential of the Internet of Things, which refers to the connectivity of everyday devices. But sales of the software that Arm developed for managing connected devices have been relatively flat, excluding a boost from acquisitions.

Arm last week said it planned to transfer two IoT-services units into new entities that would be owned and operated by SoftBank as part of a move to focus on its core semiconductor-IP business. The company said it expected the transfer, if approved, to be finalized by the end of September.

SoftBank's $100 billion Vision Fund, which invests in tech companies and holds a 25% stake in Arm, has in the past considered transferring the stake back to SoftBank because fund executives believe the tech company's lackluster revenue growth has been a drag on the overall valuation of its portfolio.

SoftBank's earnings have been battered recently by huge losses at the Vision Fund, undermining plans to raise a second big investment vehicle.

The chip sector has been a reliable source of deal activity in recent years as companies position themselves to support the evolution of the auto and industrial sectors and the proliferation of smart devices. On Monday, Analog Devices Inc. agreed to buy Maxim Integrated Products Inc. for roughly $20 billion in a deal that would create a company specializing in analog semiconductors used in power management that could better compete with industry giant Texas Instruments Inc.

Write to Dana Cimilluca at dana.cimilluca@wsj.com and Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -3.58% 251.67 Delayed Quote.18.66%
ANALOG DEVICES -5.82% 117.25 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC. 8.11% 69.29 Delayed Quote.4.19%
SOFTBANK CORP. 0.68% 1403 End-of-day quote.-3.87%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 4.23% 6532 End-of-day quote.37.34%
T-MOBILE US -2.36% 104.52 Delayed Quote.33.28%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -1.31% 128.82 Delayed Quote.0.41%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.62% 208.88 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
02:47aSoftBank Weighs Move on Chip Unit -- WSJ
DJ
02:33aNikkei drops on profit-taking, semiconductor stocks slump
RE
07/13SoftBank Group explores options for chip designer Arm Holdings - WSJ
RE
07/13SOFTBANK : Explores Options for Chip Designer Arm Holdings
DJ
07/10A SPACE ODYSSEY : Britain rockets into unknown with OneWeb
RE
07/09EXCLUSIVE : Amazon plans at least $100 million to keep Zoox talent after $1.3 bi..
RE
07/09A SPACE ODYSSEY : Britain rockets into unknown with OneWeb
RE
07/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 281 B 58 548 M 58 548 M
Net income 2021 1 517 B 14 143 M 14 143 M
Net Debt 2021 9 651 B 89 955 M 89 955 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,25x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 12 714 B 119 B 119 B
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 6 674,64 JPY
Last Close Price 6 532,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Ken Miyauchi Director
Ronald D. Fisher Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.37.34%118 529
AT&T INC.-22.90%214 676
T-MOBILE US33.28%148 948
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-15.88%145 029
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-2.88%88 764
KDDI CORPORATION1.75%70 329
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group