SoftBank : and Chunghwa Telecom to Collaborate in AI and IoT Fields New partnership aims to develop best use cases for future smart cities in Taiwan through technological and commercial cooperation

March 14, 2019
SoftBank Corp.
SoftBank Corp. and Taiwan telecommunications carrier Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. today announced they signed an MoU for collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of things (IoT) and other related fields through technological and commercial cooperation to develop best use cases for future smart cities in Taiwan. Both companies plan to mutually leverage their insights and experiences from the collaboration in AI, IoT and related fields.
Initial collaboration items for consideration are expected to be in the following areas.
These collaborative efforts will involve ST Solutions Taiwan Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SoftBank Corp.
Chunghwa Telecom (TAIEX 2412, NYSE: CHT) ('Chunghwa' or 'the Company') is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers with its big data, information security, cloud computing and IDC capabilities, and is expanding its business into innovative technology services such as IoT, AI, etc. In recent years, Chunghwa has been actively involved in corporate social responsibility and has won domestic and international awards and recognition. For more information, please visit our website at www.cht.com.tw.
