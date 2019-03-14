Log in
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP

(9984)
SoftBank : and Chunghwa Telecom to Collaborate in AI and IoT Fields New partnership aims to develop best use cases for future smart cities in Taiwan through technological and commercial cooperation

03/14/2019

Press Releases 2019

March 14, 2019
SoftBank Corp.

SoftBank Corp. and Taiwan telecommunications carrier Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. today announced they signed an MoU for collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of things (IoT) and other related fields through technological and commercial cooperation to develop best use cases for future smart cities in Taiwan. Both companies plan to mutually leverage their insights and experiences from the collaboration in AI, IoT and related fields.

Initial collaboration items for consideration are expected to be in the following areas.

  • -

    Global IoT platforms

  • -

    Smart infrastructure

  • -

    Smart agriculture (farming and livestock)

  • -

    Utilization of high-accuracy location data

  • -

    Utilization of big data

These collaborative efforts will involve ST Solutions Taiwan Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SoftBank Corp.

Chunghwa Telecom (TAIEX 2412, NYSE: CHT) ('Chunghwa' or 'the Company') is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers with its big data, information security, cloud computing and IDC capabilities, and is expanding its business into innovative technology services such as IoT, AI, etc. In recent years, Chunghwa has been actively involved in corporate social responsibility and has won domestic and international awards and recognition. For more information, please visit our website at www.cht.com.tw.

  • The information is true and accurate at the time of publication.
    Price, specification, contact and other information of products and service may be subjected to change. The information contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Disclaimer

SoftBank Group Corporation published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 06:13:01 UTC
