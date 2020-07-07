Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SoftBank-backed startups among those approved for U.S. paycheck loan program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 05:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

By Jane Lanhee Lee

Four technology startups backed by SoftBank Group Corp's $100 billion Vision Fund were among the small companies approved for a U.S. pandemic aid program, according to data released by the Treasury Department on Monday.

Car-sharing startup Getaround Inc., which raised $300 million in a round led by SoftBank in 2018, was listed as approved for a $5-10 million loan. The Treasury Department provided only ranges for loan amounts, and did not identify by name those recipients seeking loans of less than $150,000.

In-car monitoring technology firm Nauto Inc. was approved for $2-5 million. It raised around $150 million in July 2017 in a round led by SoftBank.

Energy technology firm Energy Vault, headquartered in Switzerland, was approved for a loan of $150,000 to $300,000. Energy Vault raised $110 million in August 2019 from SoftBank.

CloudMinds Technology Inc., a cloud-based systems for robots with the bulk of its workforce and revenue in China, was listed for a loan of $1-2 million. It raised $186 million in May 2019 in a round that included SoftBank, although SoftBank does not have a seat on the company board.

The Chinese company was added to a U.S. trade blacklist this year and has slashed its workforce globally, including in the U.S., Reuters previously reported. It's not clear whether companies on the blacklist are also eligible for the stimulus aid.

The funding data for the companies came mainly from data firm PitchBook.

A person close to SoftBank Vision Fund said the fund had recommended that its portfolio companies with strong cash positions or the ability to raise private capital not take government loans. The Vision Fund has investments in 91 companies.

Getaround said its business was "drastically impacted" by the virus lockdowns and the loan "helped reduce the otherwise severe impact on the health of our organization." None of the other companies responded to requests for comment.

The Paycheck Protection Program, well over $500 billion in size, was meant to shore up employment by providing low-interest loans to companies who have 500 or fewer employees and would certify that they needed the cash to cover basic needs such as salaries and rent.

When the program was announced, venture investors were split on whether the startups they backed should apply.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee with additional reporting by Sam Nussey in Tokyo; Editing by Greg Mitchell and Sonya Hepinstall)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
05:33aSoftBank-backed startups among those approved for U.S. paycheck loan program
RE
12:19aSoftBank's shares return to dot-com bubble era highs
RE
07/06UPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks rise in morning as exporters, chip makers advance
AQ
07/03Britain and India's Bharti win auction for OneWeb satellite company
RE
07/02Wirecard debt that facilitated SoftBank investment put up for auction
RE
07/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla on top of the world
07/02SOFTBANK : Ex-Russian diplomat exempted from charge over stolen SoftBank secrets
AQ
07/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/02SOFTBANK : Earnings Results Briefing for Q1 FY2020
PU
07/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 285 B 58 356 M 58 356 M
Net income 2021 1 135 B 10 542 M 10 542 M
Net Debt 2021 9 555 B 88 718 M 88 718 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,98x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 11 629 B 108 B 108 B
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 80 909
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 6 581,79 JPY
Last Close Price 5 918,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Ken Miyauchi Director
Ronald D. Fisher Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.24.43%108 195
AT&T INC.-23.03%217 241
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-11.53%153 102
T-MOBILE US36.16%148 572
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-3.88%87 711
KDDI CORPORATION-0.37%69 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group