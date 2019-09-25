Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP

(9984)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank : in talks to boost WeWork investment by $1 billion - FT

0
09/25/2019 | 09:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is planning to invest an additional $1 billion (809 million pounds) or more in WeWork, altering a warrant agreement struck before WeWork postponed its IPO plans, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

SoftBank initially planned to invest $1.5 billion in the U.S. office-sharing startup as part of a warrant agreement, giving WeWork the right to receive the money in April next year in exchange for Class A common stock.

A new deal would reduce the price per share at which SoftBank acquires WeWork stock, giving it a larger stake in the unprofitable property group, FT said on Wednesday. The investment could unlock more financing options for WeWork, which is in talks for a $3 billion to $4 billion loan from a consortium of banks, FT added.

WeWork declined to comment on the report. SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann resigned as CEO on Tuesday and gave up the majority of his voting control, after SoftBank - its biggest backer - and other shareholders turned on him over a drop in the U.S. office-sharing start-up's estimated valuation.

SoftBank invested in WeWork parent We Company at a $47 billion valuation in January, but investor scepticism led to a potential IPO valuation of as low as $10 billion earlier this month, Reuters reported.

We Company has said it is evaluating the "optimal timing" for an IPO.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 719 B
EBIT 2020 1 277 B
Net income 2020 1 448 B
Debt 2020 10 457 B
Yield 2020 0,86%
P/E ratio 2020 6,03x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
EV / Sales2021 2,09x
Capitalization 9 186 B
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7 131,63  JPY
Last Close Price 4 436,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kazuko Kimiwada Managing Executive Officer
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-36.67%87 542
AT&T30.97%273 136
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-12.63%170 268
NTT DOCOMO INC16.24%87 258
T-MOBILE US24.76%67 810
KDDI CORP12.76%64 284
