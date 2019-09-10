Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP

(9984)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank : in talks to invest in Latam venture capital funds - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 10:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank Corp. placard is prepared during a ceremony to mark the company's debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is in talks with venture capital firms in Latin America to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in their funds, a move likely to speed up spending of a $5 billion (4.05 billion pounds) regional venture capital fund, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

So far, SoftBank has only announced direct investments using the fund's resources, injecting capital into Colombian delivery app Rappi, Brazilian lender Creditas, gym membership app Gympass and Mexican payments firm Clip, for instance.

However, SoftBank's Latin America fund also plans to invest in venture capital funds as a way to further foster innovation in the region, the sources said on condition of anonymity. The strategy will position SoftBank closer to startups that may eventually grow big enough to receive the group's direct investments.

SoftBank executives told fund managers it intends to deploy roughly $500 million in five to 10 funds, one source said.

At least two venture capital investors have already received SoftBank resources: Brazilian firm Valor Capital and Argentina's Kaszek Ventures, which recently announced it had raised $600 million in fresh capital and has invested in 70 Latin American startups.

Kaszek and Valor, which is still raising money for a new fund, declined to comment on the matter.

SoftBank is still in talks with other asset managers to invest in their funds. One of them is Atlantico, a five-month-old venture capital firm founded by Julio Vasconcellos, a co-founder of Canary, a Brazil-focused investment firm with stakes in 44 startups.

Vasconcellos did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter.

SoftBank has also reached out to Monashees, a Brazilian venture capital firm that was one of the early investors in 99, a taxi app acquired by China's Didi Chuxing for around $1 billion, as well as bike rental app Yellow, fintech Neon and logistics firm Loggi.

However, Monashees did not reach an agreement to receive SoftBank funding, according to one of the sources.

Monashees declined to comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.62% 4.5501 Delayed Quote.0.88%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.84% 4629 End-of-day quote.-33.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
10:52aWeWork IPO valuation could dip below $20 billion, clouding SoftBank's vision
RE
10:47aWeWork IPO valuation could dip below $20 billion, clouding SoftBank's vision
RE
10:30aSOFTBANK : in talks to invest in Latam venture capital funds - sources
RE
08:38aPRECISELY POSITIONED FOR AUTONOMOUS : Arm and Swift Navigation
AQ
12:02aSOFTBANK : leads new financing round in Brazil's housing broker QuintoAndar
RE
09/09ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Digest Economic Data Ahead Of ..
DJ
09/08ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain As Investors Weigh Latest Economic Data
DJ
09/06Japan shares climb on upbeat U.S. data, weaker yen; SoftBank Group slips
RE
09/06Japan's Rakuten delays mobile service launch, shares drop
RE
09/06WeWork Weighs Halving Valuation -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 738 B
EBIT 2020 1 308 B
Net income 2020 1 431 B
Debt 2020 11 147 B
Yield 2020 0,81%
P/E ratio 2020 7,06x
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,15x
EV / Sales2021 2,26x
Capitalization 9 755 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7 246,88  JPY
Last Close Price 4 711,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-33.92%89 467
AT&T28.91%268 825
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.35%172 391
NTT DOCOMO INC13.09%84 786
T-MOBILE US24.40%67 613
KDDI CORP7.61%61 067
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group