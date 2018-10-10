Log in
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (9984)
SoftBank : in talks to take majority stake in WeWork - WSJ

10/10/2018 | 02:38am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of U.S. co-working firm WeWork is pictured during a signing ceremony in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to take a majority stake in shared office space provider WeWork Cos, in what would be one of the largest deals of the past decade's startup boom, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The investment could be between $15 billion (£11.4 billion) and $20 billion (£15.2 billion) and would likely come from SoftBank's Vision Fund, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the talks. https://on.wsj.com/2C5VBpS

SoftBank is in talks about a major new investment in WeWork, a source told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that it had not been decided if it would be a majority stake.

WeWork and SoftBank declined to comment.

SoftBank, with its $93 billion Vision Fund, is known for its appetite for big technology investments. It already holds a stake in WeWork, is the largest shareholder in Uber and has stakes in China's ride-hailing app Didi and Southeast Asia's Grab.

WeWork is an eight-year-old, venture-backed startup that leases commercial office space to companies in 77 cities on a month-to-month basis.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Gregory Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney and Cynthia Osterman)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 371 B
EBIT 2019 1 015 B
Net income 2019 793 B
Debt 2019 12 747 B
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 15,02
P/E ratio 2020 7,64
EV / Sales 2019 2,66x
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
Capitalization 12 190 B
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13 702  JPY
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP16.05%107 746
AT&T-12.27%247 707
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-1.32%202 734
NTT DOCOMO INC9.41%99 292
KDDI CORP4.68%66 660
T-MOBILE US8.36%58 306
