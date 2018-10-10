SoftBank : in talks to take majority stake in WeWork - WSJ

The investment could be between $15 billion (£11.4 billion) and $20 billion (£15.2 billion) and would likely come from SoftBank's Vision Fund, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the talks. https://on.wsj.com/2C5VBpS

SoftBank is in talks about a major new investment in WeWork, a source told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that it had not been decided if it would be a majority stake.

WeWork and SoftBank declined to comment.

SoftBank, with its $93 billion Vision Fund, is known for its appetite for big technology investments. It already holds a stake in WeWork, is the largest shareholder in Uber and has stakes in China's ride-hailing app Didi and Southeast Asia's Grab.

WeWork is an eight-year-old, venture-backed startup that leases commercial office space to companies in 77 cities on a month-to-month basis.

