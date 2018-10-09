Log in
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (9984)
SoftBank : in talks to take majority stake in WeWork - source

10/09/2018 | 10:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of U.S. co-working firm WeWork is pictured during a signing ceremony in Shanghai

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is in discussions to take a majority stake in shared office space provider WeWork Cos, a source familiar with the matter said, a deal that would increase one of its biggest bets on a late-stage U.S. startup.

Pricing and other details have yet to be firmed up, the source said, adding that it was not a done deal.

A second source also said SoftBank is in talks about a major new investment in WeWork. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity as the details of the talks were private.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that SoftBank's investment could be between $15 billion and $20 billion and would likely come from SoftBank's Vision Fund.

WeWork and SoftBank declined to comment.

SoftBank and its Vision Fund invested $4.4 billion in WeWork last year and the Japanese company holds two board seats.

WeWork's prospects have been treated with skepticism by some Silicon Valley investors who see the company as an overvalued real estate play vulnerable to a property market downturn.

A majority stake by SoftBank, which has raised more than $93 billion to create the technology-focused Vision Fund, would be a shift from its more common practice of taking minority stakes in high-profile late-stage startups.

The two companies are closely entwined, with hundreds of SoftBank staff using space at the two companies' Japanese joint venture and SoftBank considering moving its headquarters into WeWork offices.

Eight-year old WeWork is growing rapidly and in September surpassed JP Morgan, the biggest U.S. bank, as the largest tenant of Manhattan office space, highlighting growing demand for flexible leases.

(Reporting by Heather Somerville in San Francisco and Gregory Roumeliotis in New York; Writing by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Sam Nussey in Tokyo; Editing by Peter Cooney and Edwina Gibbs)

By Heather Somerville and Greg Roumeliotis

Stocks treated in this article : SoftBank Group Corp, JP Morgan Chase & Company
ChangeLast1st jan.
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.69% 114.52 Delayed Quote.7.09%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -3.39% 10700 End-of-day quote.16.05%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 371 B
EBIT 2019 1 015 B
Net income 2019 793 B
Debt 2019 12 747 B
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 15,02
P/E ratio 2020 7,64
EV / Sales 2019 2,66x
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
Capitalization 12 190 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13 702  JPY
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP16.05%107 746
AT&T-12.27%247 707
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-1.32%202 734
NTT DOCOMO INC9.41%99 292
KDDI CORP4.68%66 660
T-MOBILE US8.36%58 306
