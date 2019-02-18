Log in
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP

(9984)
My previous session
SoftBank : invests in Mubadala's new $400 million European tech fund - FT

02/18/2019 | 12:04am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group has provided nearly half the cash for the new $400 million (309.77 million pounds) fund by Abu Dhabi's state-owned Mubadala Investment Co that aims to back European start-ups, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Mubadala, which is a big investor in SoftBank's Vision Fund, will use the fund to invest between $5 million and $30 million in European start-ups, FT reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

A company executive said last week Mubadala Ventures was planning to launch a technology-focused, $400 million European fund this year.

The European venture fund, which has already made a few undisclosed investments, will be run from a new office in London, the FT said.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment, while Mubadala was not immediately reachable for comment.

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 444 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 867 B
Debt 2019 11 012 B
Yield 2019 0,43%
P/E ratio 2019 11,96
P/E ratio 2020 8,57
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Capitalization 11 370 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13 094  JPY
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP47.47%102 908
AT&T6.76%221 761
CHINA MOBILE LTD.11.89%217 457
NTT DOCOMO INC6.25%88 117
KDDI CORP3.03%61 269
T-MOBILE US13.27%61 258
