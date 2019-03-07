Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP

(9984)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank : launches $5 billion fund to invest in LatAm tech firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 07:53am EST
The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday it had launched a new $5 billion innovation fund to invest in technology companies in Latin America

The fund will be headed by SoftBank's Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure, it said in a statement, with the Japanese tech conglomerate committing an initial $2 billion and serving as the fund's general partner.

The launch marks a ramping up of SoftBank's tech investing ambitions beyond its Saudi-backed $100 billion Vision Fund, which has shaken up the tech industry with splashy investments in late-stage startups like ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc and shared office space provider WeWork Cos.

The fund also gives Bolivian-born billionaire Claure greater responsibility in the group beyond his roles managing SoftBank's existing investments and overseeing the takeover of SoftBank's U.S. telecoms unit Sprint Corp by Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile.

"Latin America presents significant opportunities for SoftBank Group and the Vision Fund will have the ability to co-invest alongside the SoftBank Innovation Fund," said the Vision Fund's head Rajeev Missra, using the official name for the new fund.

The fund will invest across the region focused on much the same sectors as SoftBank's existing investments including e-commerce, fintech and healthcare.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru and Sam Nussey in Tokyo; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
07:53aSOFTBANK : launches $5 billion fund to invest in LatAm tech firms
RE
07:14aAT&T joins global cyber security alliance formed by Etisalat, Singtel, SoftBa..
AQ
07:02aSOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Announces Launch of New $5 Billion Technology Growth Fund..
BU
03:18aSOFTBANK : At&t joins global cyber security alliance formed by etisalat, singtel..
PU
02:49aSOFTBANK : Gives Grab $1.46 Billion in Funding
DJ
01:17aSOFTBANK : Dividend from Subsidiary
PU
03/06SOFTBANK : Insurance technology firm Wefox secures $125 million in financing
RE
03/06Japan’s cabinet approves Bill to reduce mobile phone fees
AQ
03/06EXCLUSIVE : Grab eyes more funding after record $4.5 billion round in Southeast ..
RE
03/06EXCLUSIVE : Grab eyes more funding after record $4.5 billion round in Southeast ..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 476 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 1 105 B
Debt 2019 10 754 B
Yield 2019 0,42%
P/E ratio 2019 9,77
P/E ratio 2020 8,38
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
Capitalization 11 562 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13 425  JPY
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP49.96%103 438
AT&T4.45%217 154
CHINA MOBILE LTD.8.80%211 154
NTT DOCOMO INC5.04%75 920
T-MOBILE US11.27%60 179
KDDI CORP2.04%59 981
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.