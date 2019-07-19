Log in
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP

(9984)
SoftBank : raises $270 million via Seoul unit for early-stage investments

07/19/2019 | 04:52am EDT
The logo of SoftBank Ventures Asia is seen at the company in Seoul

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday its Seoul-based venture capital unit focusing on early-stage investments has raised a 317 billion won ($270 million) fund.

SoftBank Ventures Asia's new fund will invest in early-stage startups globally with a focus on Asia, the tech conglomerate said.

The new fund, which aims to close in the next six months with investors including South Korea's National Pension Service, reflects a renewed appetite by SoftBank for early-stage investing.

While SoftBank's Saudi-backed, $100 billion Vision Fund bestrides the investing scene for late-stage startups, the group's Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure in March launched a $5 billion, Latin American-focused fund.

Previous investments by SoftBank Ventures Asia, which was established in 2000 before its remit was expanded earlier this year, include South Korean gaming company Nexon Co, which made its trading debut in Japan in 2011, and Indonesian e-commerce firm Tokopedia.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Additional reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Sam Nussey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEXON CO LTD -0.83% 1678 End-of-day quote.21.33%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -2.41% 4947 End-of-day quote.-29.38%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 719 B
EBIT 2020 1 277 B
Net income 2020 1 307 B
Debt 2020 12 818 B
Yield 2020 0,64%
P/E ratio 2020 8,77x
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,32x
EV / Sales2021 2,30x
Capitalization 9 687 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7 162,94  JPY
Last Close Price 4 947,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-29.38%89 872
AT&T15.94%242 736
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.10%185 664
NTT DOCOMO INC7.04%80 781
T-MOBILE US22.58%67 430
KDDI CORP10.21%58 026
About