SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

SoftBank's Arm says China joint venture replaces CEO

06/09/2020 | 11:59pm EDT

SoftBank Group Corp-owned chip technology firm Arm Ltd said on Wednesday the chief executive officer of its China joint venture, Allen Wu, has stepped down and been replaced.

Arm Ltd said Arm China's board of directors has appointed Ken Phua and Phil Tang as Arm China's interim co-CEOs to replace Wu, who headed the joint venture as chairman and CEO.

Arm China is a Shanghai-based joint venture between British chip designer Arm Ltd and Chinese private equity firm Hopu Investments.

Wu did not immediately respond to a message sent to his LinkedIn account.

Joe Zeng, managing director of Hopu's Arm Innovation Fund and a member of Arm China's supervisory board, said in a statement the fund remains "confident in Arm China's progress, and we are glad to see Arm's continuous commitment and support to the China market."

Arm China, which generates revenue by licensing chip architecture to Chinese companies, was established in 2018 when SoftBank sold a 51% stake in Arm Ltd's Chinese subsidiary, Arm Technology (China) Co Ltd, to a group of Chinese investors. SoftBank acquired Arm in 2016 for $32 billion.

The personnel change comes as the United States and China remain caught in a spat over technology. Last month, the Department of Commerce placed additional restrictions on smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] that would prevent certain American companies from supplying to it.

Last October, the British company said it would continue to supply its designs to Huawei after ruling they did not breach U.S. rules.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates)

Financials
Sales 2020 6 130 B 56 920 M 56 920 M
Net income 2020 -761 667 M -7 073 M -7 073 M
Net Debt 2020 10 839 B 101 B 101 B
P/E ratio 2020 -14,6x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 10 791 B 100 B 100 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 76 866
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 6 515,00 JPY
Last Close Price 5 358,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Ken Miyauchi Director
Yun Ma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.12.66%98 697
AT&T INC.-16.53%236 764
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-14.66%142 534
T-MOBILE US31.59%129 088
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-3.69%86 165
KDDI CORPORATION-0.37%66 813
