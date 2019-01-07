Log in
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (9984)
SoftBank : to invest additional $2 billion in WeWork - sources

01/07/2019 | 09:16pm EST
SoftBank Corp. placard is prepared during a ceremony to mark the company's debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp will inject another $2 billion in WeWork Cos Inc this year, bringing the Japanese conglomerate's total investment in the office space provider to more than $10 billion(7.83 billion pounds), according to two people familiar with the matter.

The new investment will value WeWork at $47 billion, one of the sources said. SoftBank will separately convert previously purchased warrants into equity at a valuation of $20 billion, the source added.

The new investment extending its minority stake, which could be announced as early as Tuesday, will not include any money from SoftBank's Vision Fund, according to the second source.

Saudi Arabia is the biggest investor in The Vision Fund, which was a major backer of SoftBank's early investments in WeWork and holds stakes in other technology companies, including ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL].

The new round will bring total SoftBank investments in money-losing WeWork to about $10.4 billion and comes following declines in global stock markets which have hurt the value of technology shares.

With tech firms buffeted by fears of a slowdown in global growth and Sino-U.S. trade friction, shares in one portfolio company, publicly listed chipmaker Nvdia Corp, have fallen 50 percent from their October high.

The WeWork investment comes after SoftBank raised $23.5 billion last month listing its domestic telco, SoftBank Corp, in Japan's biggest-ever IPO. Shares fell 15 percent in the unit's trading debut last month, erasing $9 billion in value and are currently trading 5 percent below the IPO price.

The SoftBank group is publicly bullish on the merit of the WeWork investment, with SoftBank Corp CEO Ken Miyauchi saying last month that Japan, where SoftBank Corp and WeWork have a joint venture, is the startup's fastest-growing market.

WeWork has been treated with scepticism by some Silicon Valley investors who see it as an over-valued real estate play vulnerable to a property market downturn.

In August, WeWork secured $1 billion from SoftBank in the form of a convertible note followed by $3 billion in November in the form of equity warrants.

The Financial Times reported earlier on Monday that SoftBank was in talks to inject an additional $2 billion into WeWork.

(Reporting by Angela Moon and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengelaru and Sam Nussey in Tokyo; Editing by Jim Finkle, Dan Grebler and Christopher Cushing)

By Angela Moon and Greg Roumeliotis

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 427 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 805 B
Debt 2019 12 734 B
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 8,96
P/E ratio 2020 5,51
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Capitalization 7 808 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 13 748  JPY
Spread / Average Target 94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP4.98%71 951
AT&T6.31%220 815
CHINA MOBILE LTD.4.63%200 959
NTT DOCOMO INC2.54%85 915
KDDI CORP1.85%61 889
T-MOBILE US6.10%57 258
