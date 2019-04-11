Log in
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP

(9984)
09:07pSOFTBANK : transportation bets
09:07pInside SoftBank's push to rule the road
02:48aUber Pursues Lower Valuation After Lyft -- WSJ
DJ
SoftBank : transportation bets

04/11/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

(Reuters) - In addition investing more than $25 billion in Didi, Uber, Ola, Grab and Cruise, SoftBank Group Corp and its investment arms have poured another $5 billion into eight companies involved in some aspect of transportation.

Among the startups that are part of SoftBank's growing web:

- Chehaodua, a Chinese online vehicle retailer whose brand name is Guazi. Investment: $1.5 billion

- Manbang, a Chinese logistics group that merged with Huochebang (Full Truck Alliance). Investment: $1 billion.

- Nuro, a U.S. maker of automated delivery robots. Investment: $940 million.

- Auto1 Group, a German online auto retailer. Investment: $560 million.

- Cambridge Mobile Telematics, a U.S. provider of data analytics. Investment: $500 million.

- Zume Pizza, a U.S. developer of automated delivery vehicles. Investment: $375 million.

- Loggi, a Brazilian logistics firm. Investment: $111 million.

- Zhong An, a Chinese online insurance provider. Investment: $100 million.

Source: CB Insights

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Heather Somerville in San Francisco; editing by Edward Tobin)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 488 B
EBIT 2019 1 228 B
Net income 2019 1 268 B
Debt 2019 10 566 B
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 9,49
P/E ratio 2020 8,65
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
EV / Sales 2020 2,41x
Capitalization 12 091 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13 751  JPY
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP56.17%108 829
AT&T11.70%232 233
CHINA MOBILE LTD.3.90%203 273
NTT DOCOMO INC-5.22%68 221
T-MOBILE US13.44%61 352
KDDI CORP-6.86%54 333
