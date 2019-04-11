SoftBank : transportation bets

Among the startups that are part of SoftBank's growing web:
- Chehaodua, a Chinese online vehicle retailer whose brand name is Guazi. Investment: $1.5 billion
- Manbang, a Chinese logistics group that merged with Huochebang (Full Truck Alliance). Investment: $1 billion.
- Nuro, a U.S. maker of automated delivery robots. Investment: $940 million.
- Auto1 Group, a German online auto retailer. Investment: $560 million.
- Cambridge Mobile Telematics, a U.S. provider of data analytics. Investment: $500 million.
- Zume Pizza, a U.S. developer of automated delivery vehicles. Investment: $375 million.
- Loggi, a Brazilian logistics firm. Investment: $111 million.
- Zhong An, a Chinese online insurance provider. Investment: $100 million.
Source: CB Insights
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Heather Somerville in San Francisco; editing by Edward Tobin)