Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP

(9984)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank : turns against WeWork's parent CEO Neumann - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 03:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The WeWork logo is displayed outside of a co-working space in New York

(Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, the biggest investor in WeWork owner The We Company, is exploring ways to replace Adam Neumann as chief executive of the U.S. office-sharing start-up, four people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The rare showdown between SoftBank and one of its biggest investments comes after We Company postponed its initial public offering (IPO) last week, following pushback from perspective investors, not just over its widening losses, but also over Neumann's unusually firm grip on the company.

This was a blow for SoftBank, which was hoping for We Company's IPO to bolster its profits as it seeks to woo investors for its second $108 billion Vision Fund. It invested in We Company at a $47 billion valuation in January, yet stock market investor skepticism led to the startup considering a potential valuation in the IPO earlier this month of as low as $10 billion, Reuters reported.

Directors on We Company's seven-member board that are aligned with SoftBank are deliberating how to replace Neumann as CEO, the sources said. Benchmark Capital, another big investor in We Company, would also like Neumann to step aside, one of the sources said.

No challenge to Neumann has yet been tabled, the sources said. A We Company board meeting to discuss Neumann's future could be held as early as this week, another of the sources said.

One option that SoftBank is considering is asking Neumann to become interim CEO while a headhunting firm is hired to find an external replacement, the first source said.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. We Company and SoftBank declined to comment, while Neumann and Benchmark Capital could not be immediately reached for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported on SoftBank exploring ways to replace Neumann as CEO.

As co-founder of the We Company, Neumann holds special voting shares that enable him to dismiss dissident board directors and shoot down any challenge to his authority. However, SoftBank could choose not to back We Company's IPO or provide it with more funding. It has already funded the cash-burning start-up to the tune of $10 billion, and was discussing committing another $1 billion to the IPO.

We Company said last week it is aiming to become a publicly traded company by the end of the year.

In a sign of the deteriorating relations between SoftBank and WeWork, Neumann did not participate in a gathering of executives of companies backed by SoftBank that took place in Pasadena, California, last week and was organized by SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, according to two people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in New York; Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in new York and Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Daniel Wallis)

By Anirban Sen and Joshua Franklin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
03:31pSOFTBANK : turns against WeWork's parent CEO Neumann - sources
RE
03:23pSOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARE : sources
RE
01:32pSOFTBANK : Some WeWork Board Members Seek to Remove Adam Neumann as CEO
DJ
09/21SoftBank mulls bringing 40 companies to Brazil - executive
RE
09/20Ping An's OneConnect plans New York listing in mid-November - source
RE
09/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As U.S., China Return To Negotiating Table
DJ
09/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/19Tech investors - No broad lessons seen in WeWork valuation drama
RE
09/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 719 B
EBIT 2020 1 257 B
Net income 2020 1 448 B
Debt 2020 10 457 B
Yield 2020 0,82%
P/E ratio 2020 6,29x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,06x
EV / Sales2021 2,13x
Capitalization 9 575 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7 131,63  JPY
Last Close Price 4 624,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-33.99%88 707
AT&T32.83%277 008
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-13.23%168 735
NTT DOCOMO INC15.34%85 831
T-MOBILE US26.69%68 861
KDDI CORP10.35%62 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group