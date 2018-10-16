Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP (9984)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Softbank 'anxiously' monitoring Saudi Arabia situation: executive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 11:19pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A man talks on the phone as he stand in front of an advertising poster of the SoftBank telecommunications company in Tokyo

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) - Softbank Group Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure said on Tuesday it is "business at usual" at companies backed by its nearly $100 billion Vision Fund despite a tense situation with Saudi Arabia, which provided nearly half of the fund's capital.

Claure spoke at a technology conference in San Jose, California for British chip design firm Arm Holdings, which was acquired by the Vision Fund in 2016 for $32 billion. Claure said Softbank is "anxiously looking at what is happening" regarding the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last week.

"We, like most parties in the world, are watching events unfold," Claure said. "We are just monitoring."

Softbank's $93 billion vision fund has become one of the primary funding vehicles for technology companies around the world. Saudi Arabia provided $45 billion for the fund, and unease over Softbank's ties to the kingdom dragged down its shares earlier this week.

Softbank is also raising a second $100 billion Vision Fund. Earlier this month, Saudi Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman told Bloomberg that the country's Public Investment Fund would contribute $45 billion to the second Vision Fund. Claure declined to comment to reporters on whether Softbank would accept the capital if it were offered.

"There's no certainty," he said. "We don't have a date" for the closing of the second Vision Fund, he said.

Arm was the first Vision Fund's largest deal to date for Softbank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son. The British chip design firm licenses its technology to chipmakers such as Qualcomm Inc and phone makers such as Apple Inc to power mobile devices and other technologies. The companies' chip designs have begun working their way into data centers, where they compete with Intel Corp .

Arm Chief Executive Simon Segars said the company has been able to expand rapidly under Softbank's ownership, hiring 2,000 people in the past two years for a total of 6,000 employees.

He said Arm was still profitable but less so than when it was a public company and was working with other Softbank Vision Fund Firms, for example by striking a deal with Softbank-backed Sprint Corp around so-called internet of things technology.

"That saves Sprint from engineering something very similar to what we already had. That lets us both go faster," Segars said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)

By Stephen Nellis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 3.62% 9586 End-of-day quote.3.97%
SPRINT CORP 1.91% 6.4 Delayed Quote.8.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
10/16SOFTBANK 'ANXIOUSLY' MONITORING SAUD : executive
RE
10/16Softbank 'anxiously' monitoring Saudi Arabia situation - executive
RE
10/16UPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks end higher on buybacks, weaker yen
AQ
10/15SOFTBANK : shares down Amid Saudi Outcry
AQ
10/15SOFTBANK : shares down Amid Saudi Outcry
AQ
10/15Rivals ARM and Intel make peace to secure Internet of Things
RE
10/15SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors amid 'murdered' journalist affair
AQ
10/15SOFTBANK : Helps Startups Delay IPOs
DJ
10/15SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
RE
10/12A tech boom in Pittsburgh brings hope and angst
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/15Rivals ARM, Intel collab for IoT platform 
10/15Sears Files For Bankruptcy (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
10/15WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Sears Collapses Into Bankruptcy 
10/15SoftBank's Saudi ties alarm investors 
10/13U.S. VC Investments Headed For $100B Year 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 399 B
EBIT 2019 1 015 B
Net income 2019 807 B
Debt 2019 12 747 B
Yield 2019 0,48%
P/E ratio 2019 12,24
P/E ratio 2020 6,45
EV / Sales 2019 2,44x
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
Capitalization 10 182 B
Chart SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SoftBank Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13 924  JPY
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer & Director
Norikazu Oba Manager-Finance & Planning
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP3.97%90 795
AT&T-16.77%234 200
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-3.34%199 995
NTT DOCOMO INC4.74%95 379
KDDI CORP2.85%65 927
T-MOBILE US6.47%57 934
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.