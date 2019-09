The showdown between Japan's SoftBank and the U.S. office-sharing startup comes after We Company postponed its initial public offering last week, following pushback from prospective investors over its widening losses and Neumann's tight grip on the company.

The $702 million bond was last trading at 95.744 cents on the dollar versus 96.979 on Friday.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid. Editing by Jane Merriman)