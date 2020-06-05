Log in
SoftBank Group Corp.

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

WeWork co-founder McKelvey to leave company by June end

06/05/2020 | 11:08am EDT
Miguel McKelvey, WeWork co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, poses outside WeWork Hong Kong flagship in Hong Kong

WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey will leave the office space-sharing firm at the end of June, a company spokesman said on Friday.

"After 10 years, I've made one of the most difficult decisions of my life ... at the end of this month, I'll be leaving WeWork," said McKelvey, who founded WeWork with Adam Neumann in 2010.

McKelvey's exit comes as WeWork, majority owned by SoftBank Group Corp, faces a tough business environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a rush to work-from-home arrangements has weighed heavily on the company by reducing occupancy and increasing operating costs.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

