Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  SoftBank Group Corp.    9984   JP3436100006

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.

(9984)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

WeWork losses widen to $1.25 billion amid record office space expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 06:58pm EST
FILE PHOTO: WeWork offices in San Francisco

The We Company, owner of WeWork, said on Wednesday net losses in the third quarter more than doubled to $1.25 billion as the money-losing shared-office operator added a record number of desks to its global network but was unable to control rising costs.

WeWork opened 97 new sites in the quarter ended Sept. 30, its biggest quarterly expansion ever, taking its total number of offices to 625 from 528 at the end of June, a presentation of its earnings that was provided to bondholders showed.

The company also expanded the number of cities in which it operates by 16, increasing its worldwide footprint to a total of 127 and the number of countries in which it has sites by four to 33, the presentation, which Reuters reviewed, showed.

The number of desks it offers customers rose to a record 115,000 in the quarter to reach 719,000, including its India affiliate. A year earlier it had 354,000 desks.

The company had $2 billion in cash at the end of the third quarter, with $600 million of that from three Asian affiliates.

WeWork also had $3.4 billion in commitments from SoftBank Group Corp, which gained control of the company in October, and another $1.5 billion in existing warrants from SoftBank that were exercised last month, the presentation showed.

Gross profit from the sale of workplace memberships and service revenue rose in the third quarter to $808 million from $454 million in the year-ago quarter.

But losses widened from $497 million a year earlier as costs grew faster than WeWork's breakneck expansion, which new management aims to curb in the wake of a disastrous effort to go public. Yet a pipeline of leasing commitments means rapid growth will likely continue in the fourth quarter and into 2020.

The development of new locations jumped to $288 million from $69 million a year earlier; general and administrative costs rose to $157 million from $81 million; while sales and marketing reached $194 million versus $108 million.

A presentation to bondholders that WeWork released last week showed a 90-day plan in which the company revealed it will divest seven "non-core" units, prioritize "profitable" growth and "right-size" operations.

The Oct. 11 presentation said administrative jobs would be cut, along with jobs in WeWork's venture capital arm and in so-called growth-related functions, a possible reference to design and construction units. The size of job cuts was not mentioned.

WeWork's crash has confounded industry experts who praise the company for making flexible workspace a product large corporations desire but whose financial structure baffles.

"WeWork was the highest payer for space, and was also the cheapest provider of space," said Ryan Simonetti, chief executive and co-founder of Convene, an events and flex space operator backed by Brookfield Asset Management, among others.

"We have lost deals to customers in the last 12 to 18 months where they were paying less than WeWork was paying for the real estate itself," Simonetti told reporters on Tuesday at a news conference to discuss the industry. "That doesn’t make sense."

As WeWork restructures, the company will have fewer locations as it gets rid of non-performing sites, Simonetti said.

WeWork shelved its plans to go public on Sept. 30 after investors grew wary of its losses, business model and corporate governance that had forced former CEO and co-founder Adam Neumann to resign a week earlier.

The company, valued at $47 billion when it registered to go public in August, saw its valuation plummet as it bled cash, leading SoftBank to bail out WeWork with a pledge of $6.5 billion in October.

By Herbert Lash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
05:09pTech Up on Earnings, Merger Developments -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09:33aSoftBank mulls tie-up with messaging app Line, acquisition eyed
AQ
11/12SPRINT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
11/12SOFTBANK : Oyo CEO Claims Backer SoftBank Isn't Trying to Sway Its Hotel Strateg..
AQ
11/12T-Mobile Chief in Talks to Lead WeWork -- WSJ
DJ
11/11Communications Services Down On Trade Trepidation -- Communications Services ..
DJ
11/11JOHN LEGERE : WeWork in Talks to Hire T-Mobile CEO John Legere
DJ
11/11SOFTBANK : Former Wework chief is sued over $1.7bn exit payout
AQ
11/08WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
RE
11/08EXCLUSIVE : Boon for Hong Kong as Alibaba plans $15 billion listing in late Nove..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 769 B
EBIT 2020 1 229 B
Net income 2020 1 170 B
Debt 2020 13 044 B
Yield 2020 0,89%
P/E ratio 2020 7,30x
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,24x
EV / Sales2021 2,12x
Capitalization 8 852 B
Technical analysis trends SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 6 850,47  JPY
Last Close Price 4 274,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 60,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayoshi Son Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Marcelo Claure Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Yoshimitsu Goto CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tadashi Yanai Independent Outside Director
Ken Miyauchi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-38.94%82 090
AT&T37.25%286 721
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-17.26%167 752
NTT DOCOMO, INC.24.05%90 068
T-MOBILE US21.73%70 037
KDDI CORPORATION22.47%68 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group