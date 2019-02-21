Log in
Softcat : Notice of Results

02/21/2019 | 05:18am EST

21 February 2019

SOFTCAT plc

Notice of Results

Softcat plc, a leading UK provider of IT infrastructure products and services, will announce its half-year results for the six months ended 31 January 2019 on Tuesday 19 March 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Softcat plc

Graeme Watt, Chief Executive Officer

+ 44(0) 1628 403 610

Graham Charlton, Chief Financial Officer

Media Enquiries- FTI Consulting LLP

Ed Bridges/Matt Dixon/Dwight Burden

+ 44(0) 203 727 1000

Disclaimer

Softcat plc published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 10:17:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 259 M
EBIT 2019 76,9 M
Net income 2019 60,9 M
Finance 2019 71,9 M
Yield 2019 3,13%
P/E ratio 2019 23,97
P/E ratio 2020 22,58
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 1 453 M
Chart SOFTCAT PLC
Duration : Period :
Softcat PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTCAT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,55  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graeme A. Watt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Hellawell Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair Wynn Director-Operations
Richard A. Lecoutre Finance Director
Graham Charlton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTCAT PLC24.66%1 894
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.40%125 414
ACCENTURE13.26%101 807
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.15%100 926
VMWARE, INC.24.00%69 993
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.15%65 588
