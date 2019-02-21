Softcat : Notice of Results

21 February 2019
SOFTCAT plc
Notice of Results
Softcat plc, a leading UK provider of IT infrastructure products and services, will announce its half-year results for the six months ended 31 January 2019 on Tuesday 19 March 2019.
For further information, please contact:
Softcat plc
Graeme Watt, Chief Executive Officer
+ 44(0) 1628 403 610
Graham Charlton, Chief Financial Officer
Media Enquiries- FTI Consulting LLP
Ed Bridges/Matt Dixon/Dwight Burden
+ 44(0) 203 727 1000
Disclaimer
