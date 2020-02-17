Log in
SOFTCAT PLC

SOFTCAT PLC

(SCT)
03:13a SOFTCAT : Notice of Results
PU
02/12SOFTCAT : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
02/06SOFTCAT PLC : The underlying trend is to the upside
Softcat : Notice of Results

02/17/2020 | 03:13am EST

17 February 2020

SOFTCAT plc

Notice of Results

Softcat plc, a leading UK provider of IT infrastructure products and services, will announce its half-year results for the six months ended 31 January 2020 on Tuesday 17 March 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Softcat plc

Graeme Watt, Chief Executive Officer

+ 44(0) 1628 403 610

Graham Charlton, Chief Financial Officer

Media Enquiries- FTI Consulting LLP

Ed Bridges/Matt Dixon/Dwight Burden

+ 44(0) 203 727 1000

Disclaimer

Softcat plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:41:08 UTC
