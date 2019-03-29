Log in
Xetra  >  Softing AG    SYT   DE0005178008

SOFTING AG

(SYT)
03/29 09:15:27 am
6.74 EUR   -10.13%
09:00aSOFTING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/26SOFTING AG : annual earnings release
02/01SOFTING AG : Preliminary figures
EQ
Softing AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/29/2019 | 09:00am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.03.2019 / 13:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr. Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Trier

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Softing AG

b) LEI
529900S2ZKWINY4ZNU39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005178008

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.862 EUR 51465.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.862 EUR 51465.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-03-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


29.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany
Internet: www.softing.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

50079  29.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
