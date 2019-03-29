|
Softing AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/29/2019 | 09:00am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.03.2019 / 13:54
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr. Dr.
|First name:
|Wolfgang
|Last name(s):
|Trier
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005178008
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6.862 EUR
|51465.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|6.862 EUR
|51465.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Softing AG
|Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
|85540 Haar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.softing.com
|End of News
50079 29.03.2019
