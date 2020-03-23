Log in
Softing AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/23/2020 | 04:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.03.2020 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Trier

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Softing AG

b) LEI
529900S2ZKWINY4ZNU39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005178008

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.00 EUR 10465.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.00 EUR 10465.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


23.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany
Internet: www.softing.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58319  23.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
