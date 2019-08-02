DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Softing AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



02.08.2019 / 18:43

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Softing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019 German: https://investor.softing.com/de/news-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html English: https://investor.softing.com/en/news-publications/financial-reports.html

02.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

