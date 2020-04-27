Log in
Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/27/2020 | 05:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Softing AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.04.2020 / 11:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Softing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2020
Address: https://investor.softing.com/de/news-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2020
Address: https://investor.softing.com/en/news-publications/financial-reports.html

27.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany
Internet: www.softing.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1030191  27.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1030191&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
EPS Revisions
