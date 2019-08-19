Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Softing AG    SYT   DE0005178008

SOFTING AG

(SYT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Softing : Acquires Phoenix Digital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Softing has acquired the assets of Phoenix Digital Corporation (PDC), a provider of secure industrial fiber optic communications products.

“Phoenix Digital’s secure fiber optic modules are a great addition to Softing Industrial’s portfolio of IoT communications products, expanding the technologies offered and the industries served,” said Dr. Wolfgang Trier, CEO of Softing.

Phoenix Digital provides communications modules that are high availability industrial networking solutions. They eliminate the need for typical Ethernet networking hardware when connecting PLC to PLC and when connecting PLC to smart field devices which simplifies connectivity, nearly eliminates setup and maintenance and drastically improves network robustness.

The patented Phoenix Digital communications approach is secure by design. The fiber-optic packet-encapsulation technology requires no user-based software and is simple to deploy. The ring topology sets up with a single dip switch on only one of the modules. No programming, configuration, or addressing assignments are required. The PDC system is MACID based, not IP based. The end user does not have to set up an IP based system or cross reference tables.

Oil and Gas, Mining, Chemical, Water, Wastewater and Infrastructure are all key industries for PDC. These industries value robustness, security, and the ability to bring the systems back online very quickly.

About Phoenix Digital

Founded in 1992, Phoenix Digital operates on the principal that industrial fiber optic networking shouldn’t be difficult. Its fiber optic communications modules are installed in demanding environments such as oil and gas, water/wastewater, mining, bridges and tunnels, and power generation. The secure fiber optic modules require no IP programming, software updates, security patches, driver updates or memory flash configurations. https://www.phoenixdigitalcorp.com

About Softing

Softing is a leading global provider of products for Industrial Automation and for Automotive Electronics. For over 30 years, Industrial data communications between fieldbus devices, controllers, and hosts has been the core business of Softing Industrial Automation. The company uses standardized technologies in the field of process engineering applications and discrete manufacturing. Based on in-house technology and cross-sector expertise, Softing offers innovative hardware and software products together with comprehensive integration services for fieldbus technology, Industrial Ethernet, and OPC. For more information visit http://company.softing.com/us/.

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTING AG
08:02aSOFTING : Acquires Phoenix Digital
BU
03:05aSOFTING : to acquire Phoenix Digital
EQ
08/16SOFTING : announces successful first half of 2019 with increase in both revenue ..
EQ
08/02SOFTING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
06/19SOFTING : High plant availability and simplified PROFIBUS integration for proces..
AQ
06/05SOFTING : Signed Contract with Major Automotive Key Account
EQ
05/20SOFTING AG : Globalmatix Signs Contract with Key Account
EQ
05/09SOFTING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/07SOFTING AG : Interim Statement on the 1st Quarter of 2019
EQ
05/06SOFTING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 90,0 M
EBIT 2019 3,90 M
Net income 2019 2,60 M
Debt 2019 9,90 M
Yield 2019 2,29%
P/E ratio 2019 22,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 60,8 M
Chart SOFTING AG
Duration : Period :
Softing AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,50  €
Last Close Price 6,56  €
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Trier Chief Executive Officer
Horst Schiessl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ernst Homolka Head-Finance & Human Resources
Klaus Fuchs Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Beat Kratzer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTING AG2.77%65
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%31 671
AMPHENOL CORPORATION6.90%25 102
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%17 985
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION5.41%6 204
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-20.90%5 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group