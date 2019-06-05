DGAP-News: Softing AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Softing Signed Contract with Major Automotive Key Account



05.06.2019 / 09:17

Softing Automotive Electronics signed a contract for its last generation software product family DTS with a major key account. The deal with a leading German automotive manufacturer will generate a significant 7-digit Euro sales volume annually for the rights to use DTS. Softing expects the customer to use DTS over a period of five or more years.

Automotive OEMs and tier-one suppliers use DTS to test their electronic control units (ECUs). The focus of DTS is a diagnostic access to ECUs in the development and the production of vehicles. The last generation of DTS provides intensive remote access capabilities enabling location-independent access to ECUs via internet and cloud technologies. All modern protocols and technologies used in the automotive industry are supported by DTS.

Dr. Wolfgang Trier, CEO of Softing AG, says: "We are happy and honored by the trust obtained from our German lead customer. This reference will facilitate ongoing negotiations with Asian customers about their use of DTS. The success of Softing's Automotive team adds to the already strong sales in our second quarter."



About Softing AG

Softing is a global management holding company. The companies of the Softing Group produce and market hardware and software for the industrial automation, automotive electronics and IT Networks segments. They develop high-quality standard technology products and customized solutions in close cooperation with their customers. All of Softing's three business segments operate in growth markets.

