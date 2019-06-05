Log in
SOFTING AG

SOFTING AG

(SYT)
03:20aSOFTING : Signed Contract with Major Automotive Key Account
05/20SOFTING AG : Globalmatix Signs Contract with Key Account
05/09SOFTING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
Softing : Signed Contract with Major Automotive Key Account

06/05/2019 | 03:20am EDT

DGAP-News: Softing AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Softing Signed Contract with Major Automotive Key Account

05.06.2019 / 09:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Softing Automotive Electronics signed a contract for its last generation software product family DTS with a major key account. The deal with a leading German automotive manufacturer will generate a significant 7-digit Euro sales volume annually for the rights to use DTS. Softing expects the customer to use DTS over a period of five or more years.

Automotive OEMs and tier-one suppliers use DTS to test their electronic control units (ECUs). The focus of DTS is a diagnostic access to ECUs in the development and the production of vehicles. The last generation of DTS provides intensive remote access capabilities enabling location-independent access to ECUs via internet and cloud technologies. All modern protocols and technologies used in the automotive industry are supported by DTS.

Dr. Wolfgang Trier, CEO of Softing AG, says: "We are happy and honored by the trust obtained from our German lead customer. This reference will facilitate ongoing negotiations with Asian customers about their use of DTS. The success of Softing's Automotive team adds to the already strong sales in our second quarter."


About Softing AG

Softing is a global management holding company. The companies of the Softing Group produce and market hardware and software for the industrial automation, automotive electronics and IT Networks segments. They develop high-quality standard technology products and customized solutions in close cooperation with their customers. All of Softing's three business segments operate in growth markets.




Contact:
Dr. Wolfgang Trier
CEO

05.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 456 56-333
Fax: +49 (0)89 456 56-399
E-mail: InvestorRelations@softing.com
Internet: www.softing.com
ISIN: DE0005178008
WKN: 517800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 819611

 
End of News DGAP News Service

819611  05.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=819611&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
