Softing : share buy-back

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Softing AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Softing AG share buy-back



03-Apr-2020 / 16:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Haar, 3rd April 2020. The Management and Supervisory Board of Softing AG has decided to use the authorization provided by the annual shareholder meeting of May 4, 2016, to buy back Softing shares according to § 71 paragraph 1 No. 8 AktG. Softing is entitled to buy-back up to 90,000 shares in the period of April 6, 2020 until April 30, 2021. The buy-back program is limited to 90,000 shares or a maximum total value of EUR 500.000, whichever comes first.

The buy-back program will be executed via the stock exchange. The share price paid by Softing (excluding additional transaction costs) will stay within a 10% margin of the average closing price of the last three trading days.

The buy-back will be executed by a financial institution according to the Safe-Harbour-Rules of article 5 edict (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament dated April 16, 2014 in combination with the rules of Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 of the European Commission dated March 8, 2016. The financial institution will make its purchasing decisions independent and without any influence of Softing AG.

The shares are intended to be used as a future acquisition currency.

All transactions will be published on a weekly base on Softing's website (www.softing.de) under its Investor Relations section.

Contact:Dr. Wolfgang TrierCEO