Softing AG    SYT   DE0005178008

SOFTING AG

(SYT)
04/03 11:01:52 am
5.45 EUR   +6.03%
SOFTING : share buy-back
EQ
03/23SOFTING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/18SOFTING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Softing : share buy-back

04/03/2020 | 10:50am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Softing AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Softing AG share buy-back

03-Apr-2020 / 16:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Haar, 3rd April 2020. The Management and Supervisory Board of Softing AG has decided to use the authorization provided by the annual shareholder meeting of May 4, 2016, to buy back Softing shares according to § 71 paragraph 1 No. 8 AktG. Softing is entitled to buy-back up to 90,000 shares in the period of April 6, 2020 until April 30, 2021. The buy-back program is limited to 90,000 shares or a maximum total value of EUR 500.000, whichever comes first.

The buy-back program will be executed via the stock exchange. The share price paid by Softing (excluding additional transaction costs) will stay within a 10% margin of the average closing price of the last three trading days.

The buy-back will be executed by a financial institution according to the Safe-Harbour-Rules of article 5 edict (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament dated April 16, 2014 in combination with the rules of Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 of the European Commission dated March 8, 2016. The financial institution will make its purchasing decisions independent and without any influence of Softing AG.

The shares are intended to be used as a future acquisition currency.

All transactions will be published on a weekly base on Softing's website (www.softing.de) under its Investor Relations section.




Contact:
Dr. Wolfgang Trier
CEO

03-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 456 56-333
Fax: +49 (0)89 456 56-399
E-mail: InvestorRelations@softing.com
Internet: www.softing.com
ISIN: DE0005178008
WKN: 517800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1015155

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1015155  03-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1015155&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 91,0 M
EBIT 2019 4,00 M
Net income 2019 2,70 M
Debt 2019 14,4 M
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 17,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 46,8 M
