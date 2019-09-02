Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc    SOFT   CA83405W1068

SOFTLAB9 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS INC

(SOFT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/30 02:57:26 pm
0.12 CAD   -20.00%
10:10pEarly Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103
NE
10:05pSoftlab9 Software Solutions Inc. Announces Debt Settlement
NE
08/26SOFTLAB9 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS INC : . Announces Consolidation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 10:10pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2019) - This news release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") regarding the acquisition of common shares of Softlab9 Software Solutions Inc. ("Softlab9"), by Nexium Financial Inc. (the "Acquiror").

The Acquiror, on September 2, 2019, acquired 1,441,300 common shares of Softlab9 (the "Shares") pursuant to a debt settlement agreement with Softlab9 dated September 2, 2019, pursuant to which $129,717 of debt was settled in consideration for the issuance of the Shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per Share.

Prior to the acquisition, the Acquiror did not own or control any securities of Softlab9. After completion of the acquisition of the Shares, the Acquiror now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 1,441,300 common shares of Softlab9. The 1,441,300 common shares represent approximately 18.8% of the approximately 7,629,079 issued and outstanding common shares of Softlab9.

The securities acquired by the Acquiror are held for investment purposes. The Acquiror will review its investment in Softlab9's securities on a continuing basis and such holdings may be increased or decreased in the future. The Acquiror may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of Softlab9, through the open market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions dictate.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under Softlab9's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For further information, please contact:

Nexium Financial Inc.
Email: nexium1011@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47441


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTLAB9 SOFTWARE SOLUTION
10:10pEarly Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103
NE
10:05pSoftlab9 Software Solutions Inc. Announces Debt Settlement
NE
08/26SOFTLAB9 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS INC : . Announces Consolidation
AQ
07/15SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc. Extends Exclusivity Agreement
NE
06/05SOFTLAB9 SOFTWARE : Enters into Exclusivity Agreement
EQ
06/05SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc. Enters into Exclusivity Agreement
NE
05/21SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc. Provides Corporate Update
NE
03/19SoftLab9 Signs Agreement with Moody's Subsidiary Bureau Van Dijk
NE
03/18SOFTLAB9 SOFTWARE : Launches Site for Due Diligence and Compliance Solution
AQ
03/15SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc. Launches Site for Their Due Diligence and Co..
NE
More news
Chart SOFTLAB9 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Rahim S. Mohamed Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hanspaul Pannu Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Abbott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTLAB9 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS INC-91.61%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.66%1 052 618
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC51.17%32 673
SYNOPSYS68.34%21 312
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.57.50%19 185
SPLUNK INC6.65%16 792
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group