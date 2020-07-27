Softpower International : Form of Proxy for Special General Meeting to be held on 12 August 2020

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00380)

Form of Proxy for Special General Meeting (the "Meeting")

to be held on 12 August 2020

I/We1 of

being the registered holder(s) of shares2 of HK$0.02

each in the share capital of SOFTPOWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT3

of

or the Chairman of the Meeting to act as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us on my/our behalf at the Meeting to be held at 12th Floor, Phase I, Austin Tower, 22-26A Austin Avenue, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 at 10:30 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof and to vote for or against the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting as hereunder indicated, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION For4 Against4

To approve the 2020 Supplemental Loan Agreement, New Interest Rate and the Annual Caps in respect of the continuing connected transaction and authorize the directors of the Company to do such acts or execute such other documents as they may consider necessary, desirable or expedient to carry out or give effect to the 2020 Supplemental Loan Agreement, New Interest Rate and the transaction contemplated thereunder. Further details of which are set out in the notice of special general meeting of the Company dated 28 July 2020.

Signature(s)5 Date

Notes: