SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD.

(SFT)
Softrock Announces Grant of Options

06/25/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2020) -  Softrock Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: SFT) ("Softrock") or the "Company" today announce that the Board granted options to purchase an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares of the Company to its directors and officers. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share and expire in five years.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Stuart McDowall, President and CFO
Softrock Minerals Ltd.
Email: softrockminerals@shaw.ca

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58580


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 0,10 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net income 2019 -0,14 M -0,10 M -0,10 M
Net Debt 2019 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,64x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 0,67 M 0,50 M 0,49 M
EV / Sales 2018 13,0x
EV / Sales 2019 7,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart B. McDowall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas William Taylor Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas M. M. Bender Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edouard Denis Gagnon Secretary & Director
Michèle Stanners Director
