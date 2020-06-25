Softrock Announces Grant of Options

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2020) - Softrock Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: SFT) ("Softrock") or the "Company" today announce that the Board granted options to purchase an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares of the Company to its directors and officers. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share and expire in five years.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Stuart McDowall, President and CFO

Softrock Minerals Ltd.

Email: softrockminerals@shaw.ca

