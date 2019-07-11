Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Software    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE

(SOW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Partners in IoT: Deutsche Telekom and Software AG to create global Cloud of Things platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 05:18am EDT
  • Global partnership for IoT innovation
  • Multi-cloud framework expands reach of Cloud of Things platform

Bonn, Germany, Thursday, July 11, 2019

Deutsche Telekom and Software AG have announced a strategic partnership to deliver IoT services on a global scale. Deutsche Telekom and its enterprise customer unit T-Systems will expand their Cloud of Things offering, using Software AG's Cumulocity IoT platform.

The partnership for 'IoT made in Germany' allows both parties to make a bold play for an emerging multi-billion international market in IoT. By pooling expertise and resources, the two will expand their presence across the United States, Germany and wider European markets.

Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of T-Systems and Board Member of Deutsche Telekom, said: 'We're delighted to be extending the reach and capabilities of our Cloud of Things IoT platform alongside our partner. Software AG's technology is critical in enabling us to scale an already successful service and introduce new functionality, giving us the confidence to move into new sectors. Our strategic partnership will help us continue to drive innovation and provide the best possible platform and services for clients, both from the enterprise sector and Germany's world-leading Mittelstand.'

Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO Software AG, said: 'This is a new way of partnering and co-operating to offer complete IoT solutions for the real-time economy. With Deutsche Telekom as our strategic partner, we will offer the most competitive platform! Customers can simplify their IoT and integration needs with self-service analytics and gain insights to accelerate their businesses for the fully connected future. We look forward to scaling this partnership and making it a global success.'

Support of mission-critical applications
 T-Systems will use Cumulocity IoT's connected architecture as the new foundation for its integrated Cloud of Things IoT platform. Cloud of Things is the backbone that supports a vast range of mission-critical customer applications, starting small but scaling fast. It allows companies to remotely monitor, manage and control their connected devices and machines. The platform provides a wealth of insight that helps cut costs, boost efficiency, increase security and create new value by converting raw data into business intelligence.

Start small, scale fast
 DT and T-Systems will be able to service a much larger and more varied global market. Cloud of Things will now operate within a multi-cloud environment, giving it greater ability to scale quickly with customer demand and expand its capabilities with many new functional extensions, including Streaming Analytics, Micro Services and new protocols. These improvements will allow to fully realize the power of its integrated platform, tapping into entirely new industries such as the smart home sector.

Software AG has recently been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms. The strategic global partnership with Deutsche Telekom reinforces their excellence in IoT capabilities.

More information about the partnership or the enhanced Cloud of Things platform can be found in the video.

Disclaimer

Software AG published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 09:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTWARE
05:18aPARTNERS IN IOT : Deutsche Telekom and Software AG to create global Cloud of Thi..
PU
07/01SOFTWARE AG : Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Pla..
BU
06/27SOFTWARE AG : Unveils webMethods Service Designer, a Lightweight Integration and..
BU
06/24SOFTWARE AG : Appoints Dr. Elke Frank as Chief Human Resources Officer and Membe..
BU
06/24SOFTWARE : Appoints Dr. Elke Frank as Chief Human Resources Officer and Member o..
EQ
06/19SOFTWARE : AgileAssets Appoints John Perreault as Vice-President of Sales
AQ
06/19SOFTWARE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
06/14SOFTWARE : Adobe and Software AG partner to enhance CX management
AQ
06/05SOFTWARE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
05/29SOFTWARE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 903 M
EBIT 2019 252 M
Net income 2019 154 M
Finance 2019 250 M
Yield 2019 2,47%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,11x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
Capitalization 2 158 M
Chart SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 36,5  €
Last Close Price 29,8  €
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Brahmawar Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Bereczky Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arnd Zinnhardt Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Alf Henryk Wulf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTWARE-7.66%2 428
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.57%125 354
ACCENTURE35.95%121 942
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.37%118 243
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.49%71 743
VMWARE, INC.21.47%69 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About