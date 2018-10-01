Log in
SOFTWARE (SOW)
  Report  
Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/01/2018 | 10:50am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01.10.2018 / 10:46
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: October 19, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: October 19, 2018 German: https://investors.softwareag.com/de/result-center English: https://investors.softwareag.com/en/result-center


01.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Software AG
Uhlandstraße 12
64297 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: www.softwareag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

729019  01.10.2018 

© EQS 2018
