DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
01.10.2018 / 10:46
Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: October 19, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: October 19, 2018
German: https://investors.softwareag.com/de/result-center
English: https://investors.softwareag.com/en/result-center
