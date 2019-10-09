Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
0
10/09/2019 | 09:40am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Software AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
09.10.2019 / 15:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :