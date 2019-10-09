Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Software    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE

(SOW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 09:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

09.10.2019 / 15:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: October 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: October 30, 2019 German: https://investors.softwareag.com/de/result-center English: https://investors.softwareag.com/en/result-center


09.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Software AG
Uhlandstraße 12
64297 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: www.softwareag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

887897  09.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=887897&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTWARE
09:40aSOFTWARE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports a..
EQ
10/04THE A-Z OF DIGITAL DISRUPTION : Software ag to announce latest product releases ..
AQ
10/01SOFTWARE AG : Improves Partner Management and Operational Efficiency with Launch..
BU
09/16SOFTWARE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
09/13SOFTWARE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
09/10SOFTWARE : Major Industrial and Automotive Manufacturers Are Far Behind the Indu..
BU
08/29SOFTWARE AG : to Become Member of Open Industry 4.0 Alliance Linking OT and IT
BU
08/21SOFTWARE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
08/19SOFTWARE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
08/07SOFTWARE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 883 M
EBIT 2019 241 M
Net income 2019 150 M
Finance 2019 237 M
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,62x
Capitalization 1 786 M
Chart SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 30,96  €
Last Close Price 24,26  €
Spread / Highest target 45,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Brahmawar Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Bereczky Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arnd Zinnhardt Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Alf Henryk Wulf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTWARE-23.58%1 955
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.74%122 587
ACCENTURE29.21%116 087
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.17%107 883
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING19.22%67 796
VMWARE, INC.8.95%61 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group