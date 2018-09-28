Log in
Software AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/28/2018 | 03:50pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Software AG
28.09.2018 / 15:45
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Software AG
Uhlandstraße 12
64297 Darmstadt
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Acting in Concert

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. London
United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 Sep 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.03 % 0.19 % 3.22 % 74000000
Previous notification 2.96 % 0.26 % 3.22 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2GS401 2245684 % 3.03 %
Total 2245684 3.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Stock Lending (Right to Recall) n/a n/a 19990 0.03 %
    Total 19990 0.03 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap n/a n/a Cash 120380 0.16 %
      Total 120380 0.16 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


28.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Software AG
Uhlandstraße 12
64297 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: www.softwareag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

728797  28.09.2018 

© EQS 2018
