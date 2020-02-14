Log in
Software AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/14/2020 | 11:10am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Software AG
14.02.2020 / 17:06
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Software AG
Street: Uhlandstraße 12
Postal code: 64297
City: Darmstadt
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900M1LIO0SLOBAS50

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Schroders plc
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Feb 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.91 % 0.01 % 4.93 % 74.000.000
Previous notification 3.996 % 0.02 % 4.01 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2GS401 3636990 % 4.91 %
Total 3636990 4.91 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
CFD N/A N/A Cash 9237 0.01 %
      Total 9237 0.01 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management Limited 4.43 % % %
Schroder Investment Management North America Limited % % %
 
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder US Holdings Inc. % % %
Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. % % %
 
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Unit Trusts Limited % % %
 
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited % % %
 
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Finance B.V. % % %
Schroder Investment Management (Europe) S.A. 3.08 % % %
 
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management (Japan) Limited % % %
 
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Ltd. % % %
 
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Pension Management Limited % % %
 
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Australia Holdings Pty Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management Australia Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
13 Feb 2020


14.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Software AG
Uhlandstraße 12
64297 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: www.softwareag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

975385  14.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=975385&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
