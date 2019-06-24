Software : Appoints Dr. Elke Frank as Chief Human Resources Officer and Member of the Executive Board

DGAP-News: Software AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Software AG Appoints Dr. Elke Frank as Chief Human Resources Officer and Member of the Executive Board



24.06.2019 / 15:59

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Software AG Appoints Dr. Elke Frank as Chief Human Resources Officer and Member of the Executive Board

- Dr. Elke Frank is the first Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) to join the Executive Board, as part of Software AG's new strategy and its commitment to putting people first.

- New CHRO brings 20+ years of international experience in HR leadership and cultural transformation.

- Appointment effective as of August 1st, 2019.

Darmstadt, Germany, June 24, 2019 - Software AG (Frankfurt, MDAX: SOW) today announced that its Supervisory Board has appointed Dr. Elke Frank as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and a Member of the Executive Board effective August 1st, 2019. Elke will be responsible for all aspects of HR including talent management, people development and cultural transformation as part of the company's bold new strategy.

Elke is the first CHRO to join the Executive Board, in recognition of the vital role that HR plays in delivering Software AG's growth strategy. Elke will leverage her strong international experience to lead a global HR team and ensure the organization focuses on maintaining and nurturing a workplace culture that develops and attracts the best people.



Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of Software AG said, "I'm thrilled to welcome Elke to the Software AG family to drive our people agenda. Our people are critical in accelerating our multi-year transformation. Elke will help us deliver on our promise of creating a culture we're proud of - and that translates into our work with our customers and partners."



"Elke's extensive experience and expertise within HR leadership roles makes her the perfect fit for the Executive Board", said Dr. Andreas Bereczky, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Software AG. "Her appointment will play a vital role in helping Software AG to attract and retain top talents as we continue to build on our success."



Of her appointment, Elke said, "I am excited to join Software AG as we embark on a journey to transform the business to create a people-first culture in a collaborative environment that is global and has a strong growth mindset. It's a commitment to upskilling employees and finding the best talents to join our organization. We want to create a great place to work, a place people can be proud of."

With more than 20 years of international experience in HR leadership roles across a range of sectors including at Daimler AG, Carl-Zeiss Vision, Microsoft and most recently Deutsche Telekom, Frank will be instrumental in upskilling and growing a diverse and agile workforce. For many years, she has worked closely with leadership teams to establish a collaborative and open-minded environment where employees and leaders can perform and grow.

Dr. Elke Frank is married and lives in Stuttgart. She is a passionate runner and skier.

###

About Software AG

Software AG offers Freedom as a Service. We reimagine integration, spark business transformation and enable fast innovation on the Internet of Things so you can pioneer differentiating business models. We give you the freedom to connect and integrate any technology-from app to edge. We help you free data from silos so it's shareable, usable and powerful -enabling you to make the best decisions and unlock entirely new possibilities for growth.

Learn more about Software AG and Freedom as a Service at www.softwareag.com. Software AG | Uhlandstrasse 12 | 64297 Darmstadt | Germany

Detailed press information about Software AG including a picture and multimedia database are available under: www.softwareag.com/press

Follow us on Twitter: Software AG Germany | Software AG Global

Contact: