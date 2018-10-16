Software : Eurotech and Software AG Forge Partnership to Broaden IoT Market Reach and Offer IT and OT Solutions

Darmstadt, Germany, Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) and Eurotech (ETH:MI) , a long-time leading provider of industrial embedded hardware such as gateways, servers, control systems and boards, today announced a new collaboration in which Eurotech's latest release of Everyware Software Framework (ESF) added out-of-the-box connectivity with Software AG's Cumulocity IoT.

The integration of Eurotech's Everyware Software Framework (ESF) and Cumulocity IoT is today available in all Multiservice Industrial IoT Gateways and High-Performance Edge Devices offered by Eurotech and certified by Cumulocity IoT.

This integration provides customers with the combined functionality of Software AG's Cumulocity IoT and Eurotech's Everyware Software Framework (ESF), including secure access to the configuration details of connected devices, automated diagnostics and management as well as expert triage.

Giuseppe Surace, Chief Product and Marketing Officer of Eurotech, said: 'This partnership with Software AG reinforces our commitment to an open strategy. By adding connectivity to the Cumulocity IoT platform, our customers can now choose from a broader range of integration options, and reduce their time to market by leveraging a configuration-based approach to building industrial IoT solutions. Additionally, we are adding greater flexibility by offering a seamless integration with different IoT cloud providers, all of which makes ESF a powerful framework for open and integrated IoT solutions. This collaboration with Software AG will bring enormous tangible benefits to any customer that is looking for an open and modular IoT solution.'

Software AG's Cumulocity IoT is an open and independent, device agnostic platform supporting more than 150 pre-integrated devices and 300+ industrial protocols. This ensures that a secure connectivity to any 'thing' can be achieved quickly and easily. By providing an easy-to-use IoT PaaS, Software AG enables customers to focus on their innovation and differentiation for the digital transformation of their business. With this approach, customers can bridge their existing IT and OT infrastructure while leveraging a carrier-grade IoT platform as a solid foundation to accelerate their time-to-market for new IoT applications.

Bernd Gross, senior vice president, IoT and Cloud, Software AG, noted: 'Because of the open and secure architecture of the Cumulocity IoT platform, a vast ecosystem of 3rd party products and services are available without the risk of 'vendor lock-in'. Thus, businesses can develop and implement IoT services at their own pace and at the optimal balance between risk and ambition.'

Using Cumulocity IoT, enterprises can very quickly start with limited scale, cloud-based IoT projects and, as their sophistication grows, be confident to build an IoT platform and IoT services that can grow effortlessly with them. Additionally, its containerized feature deployment simplifies the management of the overall IIoT platform and regulates its evolution, thus reducing both the cost and risk of the first deployment and every ongoing change.

Cumulocity IoT is unique in that it provides an IoT-as-a-Service solution that includes enhanced high availability and multi-cluster deployment options. Additionally, Cumulocity IoT includes several carrier-grade features, including code-free integration of devices supporting Low Power WAN (LPWAN) technologies used for long-term low bandwidth remote monitoring, Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), Lightweight M2M (LWM2M), and Long Range (LoRa). LPWAN has become a driver for the growth of broader business digitization programs such as smart agriculture, smart cities, and so on; the combination of Eurotech's proven hardware and Cumulocity IoT provides enterprises with the most rapid and efficient way to incorporate new technology and techniques into their business at the pace they desire.

Both Software AG and Eurotech are present at IoT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona on October 16 to 18. Software AG can be found at Booth #C310 and Eurotech at Booth #A148.