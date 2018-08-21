Log in
SOFTWARE (SOW)
  Report  
Software : Launches “Return to Work” Campaign for Women In India

08/21/2018 | 09:32am CEST

Bangalore, India, Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) today announced a new recruitment programme that encourages women computer scientists and software engineers back to the workforce after taking a career break.

Named 'SoftwareAGain', this return to work program provides a foundation for women to sharpen their technical knowledge and brush up on soft skills through a comprehensive 16-week paid transition program.

Sanjay Brahmawar, President and Chief Executive Officer, Software AG noted: 'IT professionals are in high demand in India given the technological revolution sweeping the country, and yet many women are passed over because they have a gap in their resume. At Software AG, we believe in the incredible experience, diversity, and untapped potential that women bring to the workforce. We also understand the challenges and apprehensions of women who want to return to work after an protracted break. We want to be part of their journey to transform their self-doubts to self-belief, and build a brighter and more fulfilling future together.'

The SoftwareAGain internship programme offers these interns the necessary mentorship and flexibility as they resume their careers. Any woman professional with the requisite skill-set can apply. To learn more about the SoftwareAGain programme, candidates can visit our SoftwareAGain website or apply by emailing their resumes to: SoftwareAGain@softwareag.com.

According to Padma Reddy, Software AG's Chief Operating Officer, Global R&D: 'We're looking forward to working with some of the best and brightest talent wishing to re-enter the workforce. Each participant will have the opportunity to work as part of a team on real, high-level, development projects that achieve our R&D goals. Upon successful completion, there will be an opportunity to gain flexi-hour, part-time or full-time employment at Software AG.'

Software AG published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 07:31:07 UTC
