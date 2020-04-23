Software : Q1 2020 Presentation
04/23/2020 | 03:43am EDT
Q1 2020 EARNINGS
23 April, 2020
WELCOME
Q1 2020 EARNINGS CALL AGENDA
Sanjay Brahmawar
Covid-19 Actions
Q1 - Execution Against Strategy
Outlook
Arnd Zinnhardt
Q1 Financial Performance
John Schweitzer
CRO Perspective
Sanjay Brahmawar
Summary
Your Questions
COVID-19
SWIFT ACTION TO SAFEGUARD PEOPLE & PLATFORM
A global team at
People & platform
Supporting our
its best
secure
Customers
Adaptable, energetic, collaborative
Priority 1: safety of our people
Listened to our customers
Supporting each other, supporting our
Remote working operational with
"Business as Unusual" product
communities
minimal friction
access initiative launched
Will emerge a stronger, more resilient,
No major workforce health issues,
Very positive customer
more agile business
service delivery unaffected
response and engagement
COVID-19
SURE-FOOTED: FINANCIALLY AND OPERATIONALLY
€500m gross cash, c.€200m headroom
€488m Annual recurring revenue
Prioritizing impactful
ROBUST
STRONG
investments, cost
FINANCIAL
OPERATING
actions taken
POSITION
PLATFORM
Diversified customer base
Low exposure to acutely affected industry sectors
Heightened product & market relevance
HEADLINE NUMBERS
EXECUTING TO DELIVER STRONG RESULTS
Q1
+/- change as % acc
Group Revenue
€ 207.0m
+2%
Group Product Revenue
€ 160.9m
+4%
DBP incl. IoT
€ 103.5m
+3%
A&N
€ 57.5m
+5%
EBIT (IFRS)
€ 28.7m
-32%
Non-IFRS EBITA Margin
19.2%
Leading Indicators
ARR (DBP incl. IoT)
+11% YoY
SaaS/Subs as % Bookings (DBP incl. IoT)
69%
Bookings KPIs
DBP incl. IoT
€ 58.1m
+19% YoY
IoT Bookings
€ 23.5m
+65% YoY
DBP Core Bookings
€ 34.6m
+1% YoY
A&N Bookings
€ 32.0m
+47% YoY
EXECUTION AND DELIVERY
INNOVATING, EXECUTING, WINNING
Maintaining our
Executing for
customers, winning
innovation pace
competitively
1
stmilestone
delivered
API management win vs. [Mulesoft]
Continued A&N
resilience
zIIP & containerization
Available on Microsoft Azure
marketplace
A&N resilient in previous times of
economic shock
Q1 2020
STAYING FOCUSED ON OUR STRATEGY
Culture
Marketing
Business transformation underpinned by cultural transformation
Augmenting our leadership base, attracting industry talent
Investing in competencies, processes and cross-functional collaboration
43% YoY increase in Marketing Qualified Leads
20% YoY increase in website visitor traffic
Continue to lead Analyst Rankings in key product categories
FY 2020 OUTLOOK
DBP excl. Cloud & IoT Product Bookings
DBP Cloud & IoT Product Bookings
A&N Product Bookings
Operating Margin (EBITA, non-IFRS)
2
1 at constant currency
2 adjusted for non-operating factors (see non-IFRS earnings definition in the 2018 annual report on p. 48f)
FY 2020 Outlook
FY 2020 Outlook
(as of January 28)
(revised)
As %
1
As %
1
+10% to +15%
1
+0% to +10%
1
+40% to +60%
1
+20% to +40%
1
-3% to +3%
1
unchanged
20% to 22%
unchanged
Medium-term
ambitions
unchanged
2023
€1bn
Revenue
28% -
30% Op.
Margin
85%-
90% R. Product Rev.
Results 1
stQuarter 2020 (IFRS, unaudited)
23 April, 2020
Currency Impact on RevenueQ1 2020
32% revenue in Euro
68% revenue in foreign currency
Sonstige
Other
21%
Euro
24% 35% EUR 32%
USUSDDollar
25%
33%
Currency split Q1 2020
Currency impact on revenue
Q1
Q1
(in €m; yoy)
2020
in %
Licenses
0.1
0%
Maintenance
0.5
1%
SaaS
0.0
1%
Professional Services
0.6
1%
& Other
Total
1.3
1%
Digital Business Platform
(excluding Cloud & IoT)
SEGMENT REPORT Q1 2020
(in €m)
Q1
Q1
∆%
∆%
2020
2019
acc
Bookings
34.6
34.9
-1%
1%
Licenses
18.6
21.7
-14%
-13%
Maintenance
69.4
68.7
1%
0%
Total revenue
88.1
90.5
-3%
-3%
Annual Recurring Revenue
295.3
272.4
8%
9%
as of March 31
DBP Cloud & IoT
SEGMENT REPORT Q1 2020
(in €m)
Q1
Q1
∆%
∆%
2020
2019
acc
Bookings
23.5
14.1
67%
65%
Licenses
6.5
3.1
112%
107%
Maintenance
2.0
1.6
28%
27%
SaaS / Usage based
6.9
4.9
42%
41%
Total revenue
15.4
9.5
62%
60%
Annual Recurring Revenue
45.8
36.2
26%
27%
as of March 31
Digital Business Platform
(including Cloud & IoT)
SEGMENT REPORT Q1 2020
(in €m)
Q1
Q1
∆%
∆%
2020
2019
acc
Bookings
58.1
48.9
19%
19%
Licenses
25.1
24.8
1%
2%
Maintenance
71.4
70.3
2%
1%
SaaS
6.9
4.9
42%
41%
Total revenue
103.5
100.0
4%
3%
Cost of sales
-11.5
-9.3
23%
23%
Gross profit
92.0
90.6
2%
1%
Sales & Marketing
-50.7
-45.8
11%
10%
Research & Development
-28.0
-27.4
2%
0%
Segment result
13.4
17.5
-23%
-21%
Margin in %
12.9%
17.5%
Annual Recurring Revenue
341.0
308.6
11%
11%
as of March 31
Adabas & Natural
SEGMENT REPORT Q1 2020
(in €m)
Q1
Q1
∆%
∆%
2020
2019
acc
Bookings
32.0
21.4
49%
47%
Licenses
21.5
17.8
21%
20%
Maintenance
35.9
36.8
-3%
-2%
Product revenue
57.4
54.6
5%
5%
Other
0.1
0.2
-
-
Total revenue
57.5
54.7
5%
5%
Cost of sales
-2.6
-2.2
16%
17%
Gross profit
55.0
52.5
5%
4%
Sales & Marketing
-9.3
-7.4
26%
26%
Research & Development
-8.5
-5.9
44%
43%
Segment result
37.2
39.3
-5%
-5%
Margin in %
64.6%
71.7%
Professional Services
SEGMENT REPORT Q1 2020
(in €m)
Q1
Q1
∆%
∆%
2020
2019
acc
Total revenue
46.0
46.7
-2%
-3%
Cost of sales
-39.2
-35.7
10%
8%
Gross profit
6.8
11.0
-39%
-39%
Sales & Marketing
-4.4
-4.3
3%
2%
Segment result
2.4
6.7
-65%
-65%
Margin in %
5.1%
14.4%
Results
Q1 2020
(in €m)
Q1
Q1
∆%
∆%
2020
2019
acc
Total revenue
207.0
201.4
3%
2%
Cost of sales
-55.3
-49.5
12%
11%
Gross profit
151.8
152.0
0%
-1%
Margin in %
73.3%
75.4%
Research & Development
-36.5
-33.3
10%
9%
Sales & Marketing
-66.0
-60.8
8%
8%
Administration
-21.4
-17.6
22%
21%
Other income / expense
0.9
2.0
-
-
EBIT
28.7
42.2
-32%
-32%
Margin in %
13.9%
21.0%
Non-IFRS Earnings
Q1 2020
(in €m)
Q1
Q1
∆%
2020
2019
EBIT (before all taxes)
Amortization on acquisition related intangible assets Share based payments
Restructuring / severances / legal case Other impacts / impacts from M&A activities
EBITA (Non-IFRS)
28.7
42.2
-32%
3.6
5.6
-35%
3.2
2.5
28%
3.8
1.1
233%
0.4
0.2
108%
39.7
51.6
-23%
in % of revenue (Non-IFRS)
19.2%
25.6%
Net income (Non-IFRS)
27.9
36.3
-23%
EPS in € (Non-IFRS)*
0.38€
0.49€
-23%
* Weighted average shares outstanding (basic) Q1 2020: 74.0m / Q1 2019: 74.0m
Cash Flow
Q1 2020
(in €m)
Q1
Q1
2020
2019
Operating cash flow
61.5
60.0
./. CapEx* (long-term,non-current)
-5.5
-2.2
./. Repayment of lease liabilities**
-4.0
-3.3
Free cash flow
52.0
54.5
in % of revenue
25.1%
27.1%
Free cash flow per share***
€0.70
€0.74
Cash flow from investing activities except acquisitions and except investments in debt instruments
New reporting line due to IFRS 16
Based on weighted average shares outstanding (basic) Q1 2020: 74.0m / Q1 2019: 74.0m
Balance Sheet
(in €m)
Mar 31,
Assets
Dec 31,
2020
2019
510.0
Cash and cash equivalents
513.6
22.3
Financial assets
22.8
279.8
Trade and other receivables
303.1
79.6
Non-financial assets*
75.9
1,203.2
Fixed assets
1,200.7
(Goodwill 986.9 / 980.1)
2,094.9
Total
2,116.1
* incl. assets/liabilities hold for disposal
Mar 31,
2020
244.2
271.1
203.3
1,376.3
2,094.9
Liabilities
Financial liabilities
Other liabilities* Deferred income
Shareholders' equity (ratio 65.7% / 64.2%)
Total
Dec 31,
2019
296.6
300.9
161.1
1,357.5
2,116.1
Q1 2020 EARNINGS
23 April, 2020
CRO PERSPECTIVE
MOMENTUM AS HELIX TAKES HOLD
Regions achieved targets for Q1
Delight our customers
World class sales
organization
Double-digit
Bookings growth
North America significantly exceeded Q1 targets DBP in NAM was greater than 20%
A&N and IoT significantly beat Bookings expectations Slipped Q1 DBP deals expected to close in Q2
NPS at record high - 48%
Hired leaders from Mulesoft, Apigee, Tibco, Axway
56 new customers, 69% of Bookings from subscription
CRO PERSPECTIVE
WINNING AGAINST THE COMPETITION
•Hybrid integration
•Optimizing purchasing experience while integrating real-time inventory systems
•Ability to rapidly respond to growing customer and business needs
•Integrating applications on-premise and in the cloud
•Gain single point-of-view on its enterprise architecture
•Ability to integrate with third-party solutions
CRO PERSPECTIVE
PARTNERSHIPS - SCALING AND GAINING
Building
Establishing
Existing
New
Relationships
Connections
Software AG Alliance & Channels business shown significant double digit YoY growth
CRO PERSPECTIVE
LOOKING FORWARDS WITH PRECISION
H1 2020
Pipeline
Professional
Planning
Services
Confident in
Prudently
c. 5% current
Planned for various
delivering a solid
requalified - overall
projects impacted
outcomes
H1
10-15% reduction
Robust Q2 DBP
Majority moved to
Strong and
Able to control
expected based on
2021, not lost
Resilient
EBIT in each
customer
outcome scenario
commitments
c. 70% current
pipeline across
less impacted
industry sectors
SOFTWARE AG
OPPORTUNITY AND STRATEGY UNCHANGED
Clear Opportunity
Demonstrating Momentum
Robust Foundations
Integration
Platform
Strong financial platform
market
$18bn by 2022
Mission-critical product
positioning
IoT Platform
Strong customer relationships
Market
$23.6bn by
2023 mid-term objectives
2023
remain unchanged
