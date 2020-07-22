Software : Q2 2020 Financial Presentation

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 856 M 988 M 988 M Net income 2020 108 M 125 M 125 M Net cash 2020 271 M 312 M 312 M P/E ratio 2020 25,9x Yield 2020 1,79% Capitalization 2 793 M 3 211 M 3 223 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 2,95x Nbr of Employees 5 005 Free-Float 66,2% Chart SOFTWARE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 32,00 € Last Close Price 37,76 € Spread / Highest target 5,93% Spread / Average Target -15,3% Spread / Lowest Target -52,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Sanjay Brahmawar Chairman-Management Board & CEO Andreas Bereczky Chairman-Supervisory Board Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer Alf Henryk Wulf Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOFTWARE 21.41% 3 211 ACCENTURE 5.78% 142 145 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -5.95% 112 203 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 2.93% 110 798 AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. -13.72% 63 370 VMWARE, INC. -5.51% 60 766