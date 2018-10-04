Log in
SOFTWARE (SOW)
  Report  
Software : To Announce Latest Product Releases at Live Virtual Conference

10/04/2018

New Product Innovations Unveiled on October 9, 10, and 11th

Darmstadt, Germany, Thursday, October 4, 2018

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) today announced it will unveil its latest product releases and innovations at the 2018 Product Release virtual conference. This two-and-a-half hour event occurs over three days on October 9, 10 and 11 and across three time zones. This annual conference attracts thousands of customers and partners as well as industry analysts and journalists from more than 75 countries.

Sanjay Brahmawar, Chief Executive Officer, Software AG, noted: 'I am delighted with the new product releases and acquistions that we will be unveiling at our 2018 Product Release Virtual Conference. On top of this, we have brought together some of the brightest minds in digital transformation to introduce the latest news in Cloud and Hybrid Integration, API Management, IoT, Advanced Data Analytics, and Machine Learning. We will also present modern developer capabilities across our product portfolio, including Cloud Integration, Micro-Gateway, DevOps, Containerisation Software, Microservices, and much more.'

Brahmawar, who joined as CEO in August and Dr. Wolfram Jost, Software AG's Chief Technology Officer will share their views on the company's vision, strategy and product landscape. They will also offer their unique perspectives and insights into the technologies that are driving digitalisation and discuss how the new product capabilities align with the demands of the digital world.

In addition, the breakout sessions will provide a deep dive into each product area, where the new innovations and capabilites will be presented, demonstrated and discussed. Attendees can take part in live Q&A with experts, gain exclusive access to resources, and download free trial software.

Dr. Wolfram Jost said: 'This event will demonstrate why a modern application architecture based on microservices, APIs, events and containers is the foundation for next generation software applications that run the digital business. In addition, you will see why Cumulocity IoT was ranked a 'strong performer' and a leading vendor for Internet of things solutions, how our Digital Business Platform can deliver a 324% return on investment, the background to why our API Management was named a leader, and many other compelling facts about Software AG's best-in-class portfolio. And, with the latest release of our B2B Cloud, we will be the only company who can deliver a full integrated Integration + API + B2B cloud service.'

The event will also spotlight how Software AG and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the exclusive event sponsor, are partnering to make it easier for enterprises to get started in the Cloud.

For more information, review the agenda or register for the event. Participation is free of charge.

Disclaimer

Software AG published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 07:57:01 UTC
