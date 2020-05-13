Software : announces virtual Annual General Meeting for June 26, 2020

Log in
Software    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE

(SOW)
05/13/2020 | 09:55am EDT

DGAP-News: Software AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Software AG announces virtual Annual General Meeting for June 26, 2020

13.05.2020 / 15:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Software AG announces virtual Annual General Meeting for June 26, 2020

- Software AG will conduct a virtual AGM

- New date and time: June 26, 2020, 10:00h a.m.

- Online-AGM enables prompt payment of the proposed increased dividend of EUR 0.76 per share

- Shareholders asked to exercise right to submit questions and cast votes in advance

Darmstadt, May 13, 2020 - Software AG (Frankfurt, MDAX: SOW) today announced that it will hold its Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2020 in a virtual format.

Due to the ongoing spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the related health concerns, Software AG's Management Board and Supervisory Board decided to hold the Annual General Meeting - originally planned for May 20, 2020 - on June 26, 2020, starting at 10:00h a.m. in virtual form. The online format is made possible by the new law to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We welcome the legislator's decision to allow issuers to enable its shareholders to attend the AGM without exposing themselves to health risks at an attended event", comments Dr. Andreas Bereczky, Chairman of Software AG's Supervisory Board.

The entire Annual General Meeting will be broadcast online via the shareholder portal on the company's website. Participants are requested to register on the portal in advance of the general meeting. The personal access data for the portal as well as further details for participation and the course of the virtual AGM will be announced in the invitation, which will be sent out mid-May. In accordance with the new law, shareholders are requested to submit their questions by way of electronic communication up to two days prior to the AGM.

"We are driving the digitization together with our customers. Therefore, it makes sense to take advantage of the new possibility of a digital shareholder meeting this year. Despite the Coronavirus restrictions, this enables us to hold the Annual General Meeting promptly, while ensuring the health of our shareholders and employees and pay the dividend in a timely manner. As a sign of our strong results in fiscal 2019 and our financial stability, we are offering our shareholders once again an increased dividend of EUR 0.76 per share", explains Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of Software AG.

Contact:

Otmar F. Winzig
otmar.winzig@softwareag.com
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 6151 92-1669		 Frederic Freichel
frederic.freichel@softwareag.com
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Tel: +49(0) 6151 92-1106


 

13.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Software AG
Uhlandstraße 12
64297 Darmstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6151 92-1900
Fax: +49 (0)6151 92-34 1899
E-mail: Investor.Relations@softwareag.com
Internet: www.softwareag.com
ISIN: DE000A2GS401
WKN: A2GS40
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1044081

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1044081  13.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1044081&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
