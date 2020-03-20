Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Software    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE

(SOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Software : intends increasing dividend and postpones its annual shareholders' meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

DGAP-News: Software AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Software AG intends increasing dividend and postpones its annual shareholders' meeting

20.03.2020 / 17:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Software AG intends increasing dividend and postpones its annual shareholders' meeting

- Dividend set to increase to EUR 0.76 (PY: 0.71) Euro per share

- Postponement of annual shareholders' meeting due to pandemic

Darmstadt, March 20, 2020 - Software AG (Frankfurt, MDAX: SOW) today announced to postpone its annual shareholders' meeting that was originally planned for May 20, 2020.

The decision was taken in light of the rapid spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the related precaution and limitations to assemblies.

"The health and safety of our shareholders, the employees organizing the annual shareholders' meeting and its involved service providers take priority. In postponing this event, Software AG is complying with its social responsibility and contributing towards the objective of slowing down the spread of the coronavirus." comments Dr. Andreas Bereczky, Chairman of Software AG's Supervisory Board.

The shareholders' meeting will be rescheduled as soon as the hazard situation has eased and execution is possible again without increased risk. Software AG will inform its shareholders as well as the public of the next steps in due course.

Furthermore the Management Board and Supervisory Board decided to propose a dividend increase to the postponed Annual General Meeting, reaching a record high with a dividend proposal of EUR 0.76 per share (PY: EUR0.71) for fiscal 2019.

Based on the approximately 74.0 million shares currently entitled to a dividend payment, the total payout would increase to EUR 56 million (PY: EUR 52.2). As measured by the free cash flow, the payout ratio would be more than 38 percent. Software AG consistently generates high free cash flow results and uses it for a continuous dividend development as well as for financing growth.

Based on the 2019 closing share price (Xetra-closing share price as of December 30, 2019: EUR 31.10), this corresponds to a dividend yield of 2.4 percent.

"We are strongly committed to deliver value to our shareholders and the target of our strategy realignment "HELIX" is to lay the foundation for future profitable growth. We are proud that our strong cash flow allows to again increase the dividend for our shareholders and equally invest in future growth" says Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of Software AG.

The fact that the annual shareholders' meeting will no longer be held on its original date will have several consequences including the postponement of the resolution on the use of the non-appropriated balance sheet profits 2019 and the payout of the dividend.

Kontakt:

Otmar F. Winzig
otmar.winzig@softwareag.com
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 6151 92-1669		 Frederic Freichel
frederic.freichel@softwareag.com
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Tel: +49(0) 6151 92-1106

20.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Software AG
Uhlandstraße 12
64297 Darmstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6151 92-1900
Fax: +49 (0)6151 92-34 1899
E-mail: Investor.Relations@softwareag.com
Internet: www.softwareag.com
ISIN: DE000A2GS401
WKN: A2GS40
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1003511

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1003511  20.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1003511&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOFTWARE
12:45pSOFTWARE : intends increasing dividend and postpones its annual shareholders' me..
EQ
03/16SOFTWARE : A Message from Software AG CEO Sanjay Brahmawar
PU
03/11SOFTWARE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
03/11SOFTWARE : Partners with Swift Labs
PU
03/11SOFTWARE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
03/06SOFTWARE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
03/05SOFTWARE : Supervisory Board Announces Candidates for Election at Next Annual Ge..
PU
02/18SOFTWARE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
02/17SOFTWARE AG : Correction of a release from 14/02/2020 according to Article 40, S..
EQ
02/14SOFTWARE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 898 M
EBIT 2019 262 M
Net income 2019 157 M
Finance 2019 249 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,59x
EV / Sales2020 1,60x
Capitalization 1 672 M
Chart SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 31,99  €
Last Close Price 22,60  €
Spread / Highest target 68,1%
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Brahmawar Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Bereczky Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arnd Zinnhardt Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Alf Henryk Wulf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTWARE-27.33%1 790
ACCENTURE-24.73%100 647
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-25.14%89 143
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-24.30%82 045
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-31.03%50 675
VMWARE, INC.-33.99%41 850
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group