Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Software    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE

(SOW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Software : publishes preliminary Q2 2019 financial results and adjusts 2019 outlook for Digital Business Platform business line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Software AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Software AG publishes preliminary Q2 2019 financial results and adjusts 2019 outlook for Digital Business Platform business line

18-Jul-2019 / 23:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc Disclosure (Inside Information according to article 17 MAR)

Software AG publishes preliminary Q2 2019 financial results and adjusts 2019 outlook for Digital Business Platform business line

- Total revenue at EUR 210 million up by 2.1% year-on-year / in line with analyst consensus of EUR 211.8 million

- DBP business (excluding Cloud & IoT) at EUR 97.5 million (consensus EUR 104.3 million) down by 4.3% year-on-year

- Cloud & IoT business EUR 12.8 million (consensus EUR 10.3 million) up by 143.6% year-on-year

- Adabas & Natural (A&N) business at EUR 53 million (consensus EUR 51 million) up 0.8% year-on-year

- EBIT at EUR 47.7 million (consensus EUR 47.7 million) in line with market expectation

- EBITA (non-IFRS) margin at 26.7%

- New FY outlook for DBP (ex. Cloud & IoT) revenue growth is -6% to 0% at constant currency

- All other 2019 outlook numbers re-confirmed

- Analyst conference call to be held on July 19, 2019 at 09:00 CEST

[Unless otherwise mentioned, all percentages are rounded stated numbers to reflect year-on-year comparisons]

Today, the Management Board of Software AG (MDAX, ISIN DE000A2GS401 / SOW) pre-announced its financial figures (IFRS, preliminary) for the second quarter of 2019. According to an initial consolidation of the results, the company showed group revenue and profit by and large in line with analyst consensus. However the revenue mix of the business lines varied: within the digital business Software AG's Cloud & IoT revenue increase of 143.6% in Q2 was ahead of expectations (consensus +95%) whereas the revenues from integration software (DBP excluding Cloud and IoT) were lower than expected (EUR 97.5 million vs. consensus EUR 104.3 million; previous year EUR 101.8 million). Ongoing reorganisation of the sales force in North America led to DBP license revenues of EUR 28.3 million (consensus EUR 35.1 million; previous year EUR 35.7 million). On the other hand the traditional business with Adabas & Natural products delivered again stable results proving the sustainable strength of the business line. Including professional services of EUR 46.7 million (consensus EUR 46.2 million; previous year EUR 46 million), the company's total revenue in the second quarter increased by 2.1% reaching EUR 210 million (consensus EUR 211.8 million; previous year EUR 205.7 million).

Based on an initial consolidation of the results, the expected EBIT will be in line with analyst consensus at EUR 47.7 million (previous year EUR 52.2 million). Reflecting the HELIX transformation, the Group's EBITA (non-IFRS) margin will be 26.7% (consensus 27.0%; previous year 29.9%).

Based on the current business development and the pipeline at the end of Q2 2019, Software AG's Management Board adjusts its 2019 outlook for DBP revenue growth to a new corridor of -6% to 0% (from previously 3% - 7%) at constant currency. The 2019 outlook for the business line A&N (-3% to +3%) and Cloud & IoT (+75% to +125%) revenue growth at constant currency as well as EBITA (non-IFRS) margin (28% to 30%) remains unchanged. For the mid-term perspective management confirms good progress in the business transformation program Helix.

An analyst & media call will be held on July 19, 2019 at 09:00 CEST.

The full set of Q2 2019 preliminary financial figures will be published on July 23th, 2019.

Darmstadt, July 18, 2019

Software AG / The Management Board


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Frederic Freichel
Manager Investor Relations

Email: frederic.freichel@softwareag.com
Tel: +49 6151 92 1106

18-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Software AG
Uhlandstraße 12
64297 Darmstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6151 92-1900
Fax: +49 (0)6151 92-34 1899
E-mail: Investor.Relations@softwareag.com
Internet: www.softwareag.com
ISIN: DE000A2GS401
WKN: A2GS40
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 843623

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

843623  18-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=843623&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOFTWARE
06:40pSOFTWARE : announces Q2 financial results with group revenue and profit in line ..
EQ
05:45pSOFTWARE : publishes preliminary Q2 2019 financial results and adjusts 2019 outl..
EQ
07/11PARTNERS IN IOT : Deutsche Telekom and Software AG to create global Cloud of Thi..
PU
07/01SOFTWARE AG : Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Pla..
BU
06/27SOFTWARE AG : Unveils webMethods Service Designer, a Lightweight Integration and..
BU
06/24SOFTWARE AG : Appoints Dr. Elke Frank as Chief Human Resources Officer and Membe..
BU
06/24SOFTWARE : Appoints Dr. Elke Frank as Chief Human Resources Officer and Member o..
EQ
06/19SOFTWARE : AgileAssets Appoints John Perreault as Vice-President of Sales
AQ
06/19SOFTWARE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
06/14SOFTWARE : Adobe and Software AG partner to enhance CX management
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 903 M
EBIT 2019 252 M
Net income 2019 154 M
Finance 2019 250 M
Yield 2019 2,53%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
Capitalization 2 162 M
Chart SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 36,48  €
Last Close Price 29,00  €
Spread / Highest target 55,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Brahmawar Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Bereczky Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arnd Zinnhardt Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Alf Henryk Wulf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOFTWARE-6.77%2 446
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.27%126 852
ACCENTURE37.44%123 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.84%115 417
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING26.14%71 982
VMWARE, INC.26.92%71 223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About