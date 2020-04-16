SoftwareONE : publishes agenda for 2020 Annual General Meeting

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Stans, Switzerland, 16 April 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today published the agenda and the proposals of the Board of Directors for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 14 May 2020 without the physical presence of shareholders.

At SoftwareONE's forthcoming Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors proposes, among other items, the approval of a dividend of CHF 0.21 per share, to be paid from non-Swiss capital contribution reserves. As previously announced, this proposal takes into account the uncertain environment due to the Covid-19 situation, while also reflecting SoftwareONE's confidence in the strength of its business model.

The Chairman and all members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for a further term of office of one year, with the exception of Marina Nielsen. The Board would like to thank Ms Nielsen for her support and contribution.

The invitation and full agenda for the 2020 Annual General Meeting is available here on SoftwareONE's website.

Important information

Based on Article 6a of the Swiss Federal Government's Ordinance 2 on measures to fight coronavirus (Covid-19), shareholders of SoftwareONE may exercise their rights at the Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2020 exclusively through the independent proxy, and personal attendance is not permitted.



