SoftwareONE Holding AG

SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG

(SWON)
SoftwareONE : publishes agenda for 2020 Annual General Meeting

04/16/2020 | 01:05am EDT

SoftwareONE publishes agenda for 2020 Annual General Meeting
SoftwareONE publishes agenda for 2020 Annual General Meeting

16-Apr-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

SoftwareONE publishes agenda for 2020 Annual General Meeting

Stans, Switzerland, 16 April 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today published the agenda and the proposals of the Board of Directors for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 14 May 2020 without the physical presence of shareholders.

At SoftwareONE's forthcoming Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors proposes, among other items, the approval of a dividend of CHF 0.21 per share, to be paid from non-Swiss capital contribution reserves. As previously announced, this proposal takes into account the uncertain environment due to the Covid-19 situation, while also reflecting SoftwareONE's confidence in the strength of its business model.

The Chairman and all members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for a further term of office of one year, with the exception of Marina Nielsen. The Board would like to thank Ms Nielsen for her support and contribution.

The invitation and full agenda for the 2020 Annual General Meeting is available here on SoftwareONE's website.

Important information

Based on Article 6a of the Swiss Federal Government's Ordinance 2 on measures to fight coronavirus (Covid-19), shareholders of SoftwareONE may exercise their rights at the Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2020 exclusively through the independent proxy, and personal attendance is not permitted.
 

CONTACT

Panthea Derks, Senior Communications Manager
Tel. +41 44 832 82 03, panthea.derks@softwareone.com

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations Manager
Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

 

CORPORATE CALENDAR

- 2020 Annual General Meeting 14 May 2020

- 2020 half-year results 16 September 2020

- 2020 full-year results 31 March 2021

 

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across the entire value chain, it helps companies design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 5,400 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com.

SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans
 

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG
Riedenmatt 4
6370 Stans
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 832 41 69
E-mail: info.ch@softwareone.com
Internet: www.softwareone.com
ISIN: CH0496451508
Valor: A2PTSZ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1022555

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1022555  16-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

© EQS 2020
