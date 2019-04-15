SOGECLAIR CONFIRMS ITS ELIGIBILITY FOR THE PEA-PME SHARE SAVING SCHEME, AND INDICATES ITS DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE









Blagnac, France, and Montreal, Canada, 15 April 2019 - SOGECLAIR (NYSE Euronext: SOG), designer of high added-value innovative solutions and products for the aerospace and transport markets, confirms that it meets all the PEA-PME (small and medium-size enterprise share saving scheme) criteria as set out in Article L.221-32-2 of Monetary and Financial Law, as modified by Law No. 2015-1786 of 29 December 2015, ie: market capitalisation lower than €1 billion, headcount lower than 5,000, annual turnover lower than €1.5 billion or a balance sheet total lower than €2 billion, no legal entity holding more than 25% of its capital, and being headquartered in France. These eligibility criteria are assessed on the basis of SOGECLAIR’s consolidated accounts to 31 December 2018, taking into account the entities linked to the company.

Consequently, SOGECLAIR shares remain eligible for incorporation into PEA-PME accounts.

The dividend of €0.67 per share announced on 20 March 2019 (announcement on the Annual Results for 2018), submitted to the forthcoming AGM to be held on 16 May will be paid out on 22 May 2019. The ex-dividend date is set at 20 May 2019.

Next announcement: turnover for Q1 2019, on May 07th 2019 after closing of the Stock Market









About SOGECLAIR

Designer of innovative, high added-value solutions and products, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space and transport. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the Group counts more than 1,600 staff working worldwide to offer a high-quality, proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Code ISIN: FR0000065864 – PEA PME 150

(Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts:

Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO of SOGECLAIR

Marc DAROLLES, Executive Vice President of SOGECLAIR

www.sogeclair.com - +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

