SOGECLAIR S.A

(SOG)
Sogeclair: Availability of the documents for the ordinary shareholder's general meeting to be held on October 03,2019

09/12/2019

Blagnac, 12 September 2019

AVAILABILITY OF THE DOCUMENTS FOR THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON OCTOBER 03, 2019

The company’s shareholders are convened to the Shareholders Meeting that will be held on October 03, 2019 at 03.00 PM, at the company headquarters, 7 avenue Albert Durand - 31700 Blagnac, France.

The prior notification including the agenda, the draft resolutions and the procedures for attending and voting was published in the BALO (Gazette of Obligatory Legal Announcements) on August 28, 2019. The notification of convening the Shareholder’s meeting will be published in the BALO, as well as in the newspaper La Dépêche du Midi, legal announcements gazette, on September 18, 2019.

The preparatory documents for the Shareholder’s Meeting as defined in Article R.225-73-1 of French Commercial Code can be found on the company website (www.sogeclair.com).

Company Shareholders can also get the Shareholders’ meeting documents starting from the convening date.  It is hereby specified that according to applicable law and regulations:

- a registered shareholder may, until the 5th (included) day prior to the shareholders’ meeting, request the company to send the documents specified at articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code. For holders of bearer shares, this right is subject to submittal of a certificate of registration in the register of bearer shares that is held by the approved register holder.

- any shareholder may consult the documents specified at article L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the company headquarters.

Next announcement: turnover for Q3 2019, on November 06th 2019 after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR
Designer and manufacturer of innovative, high added-value solutions and products, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space and transport. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the Group counts near 1,700 staff working worldwide to offer a high-quality, proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Code ISIN: FR0000065864 – PEA PME 150
(Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts:
Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO of SOGECLAIR
Marc DAROLLES, Executive Vice President of SOGECLAIR
www.sogeclair.com - +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

