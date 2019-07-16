Log in
Sogeclair: success of the capital increase decided by the Board of Directors on June 14th 2019

07/16/2019 | 11:36am EDT

Blagnac, France, July 16th 2019-5.35 pm,
Montreal, Canada

SOGECLAIR announces the success of the capital increase
decided by the Board of Directors on June 14th 2019

The capital increase with cancellation of preferential subscription rights in favour of KEY’S (« Key people of SOGECLAIR »), composed by SOGECLAIR’s key women and men supported by their President, Philippe Robardey, has been successful with the issue of 198,035 new shares (with a face value of €1) subscribed at €24.52 for a total amount of €4,855,818.

74 people from 5 different countries, founding partners of KEY’S, participated in the operation.

It will be suggested at the next General Meeting of shareholders, the appointment of KEY’S as new administrator of SOGECLAIR.

Philippe Robardey, President and CEO of SOGECLAIR declares: « We would like to thank the key women and men of SOGECLAIR who, by taking part in this operation, show their involvement in a collective project whose first step is thus achieved and will enable SOGECLAIR to mobilize its teams while sharing the fruits of its growth. »

For Marc Darolles, President of KEY’S: « The success of this subscription demonstrates the strong involvement of our partners in our collective project. From October, KEY’S will be part of SOGECLAIR’s governance. This 1st step comes within the scope of our long-term vision of supporting SOGECLAIR in its future projects. »

  
Next announcement: turnover for Q2 2019, on July 24th 2019 after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR
Designer of innovative, high added-value solutions and products, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space and transport. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the Group counts more than 1,600 staff working worldwide to offer a high-quality, proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Code ISIN: FR0000065864 – PEA PME 150
(Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO of SOGECLAIR / Marc DAROLLES, Executive Vice President of SOGECLAIR / www.sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

 

